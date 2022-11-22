The Main Line's Own Candy Laboratory to Host Tasty Holiday-Themed Candy-Crafting Events this Holiday Season.

Candy-crafting is the perfect addition to any holiday bucket list and a great family tradition to start.

ARDMORE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Candy Laboratory, the newest delicious attraction on the Philadelphia Main Line, is fun for kids of all ages. It wouldn't be the holidays without candies and other sweets, so with the upcoming winter holidays fast approaching, be sure to swing by this confectionery hotspot and work with owner Ilyse Shapiro to create some delectable art creations. "Our candy crafts are made from only the sweetest food items, and each one is unique which makes them perfect holiday gifts," says Shapiro.

The team at the Lab has begun organizing a series of themed candy-crafting activities to celebrate the upcoming winter holidays. Kids can expect to make up to six tasty and lovely works of art at the Lab's Pre-Thanksgiving Afternoon Off Party on Wednesday, November 23 from 12 PM to 5 PM. The Thanksgiving festivities don't stop there. Kids will have the opportunity for more fun on Friday, November 25th, as they join in on a post-Thanksgiving Day party where they get to create a variety of tasty turkey-themed confectionary creations and more. This event will take place from 11 AM to 4 PM and both of these activities will cost about $15 per person. These tasty themed crafts are sure to put a sugar-induced smile on everyone's face.

Beginning the weekend of December 10th, children ages 6-16 can enroll in one-day winter holiday craft classes for Christmas, Hannukah, and Kwanzaa. Examples of the arts and crafts to be offered are Gummy Animal Menorahs, Kwanzaa Candy Kinaras, Yummy Snowmen, and Gooey Christmas Trees.

Candy wreaths and gingerbread homes built entirely out of edible ingredients are two more examples of the holiday-themed edible crafts available to patrons at The Candy Laboratory this holiday season. These unique treats aren't just a tasty way to enjoy the season; they're also a great opportunity to show off your creative side in a celebratory way.

Speaking of celebrating, the Edible Christmas Ornaments and More Event will kick off the December holiday celebration on December 10th in the Lab. On that Saturday, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM, kids ages 6 and above will have the opportunity to show off their artistic skills while kickstarting the holiday season with a sugar rush. On Sunday, December 11th, between 11 AM and 12:30 PM, look forward to even more fun as the Lab hosts a Gingerbread House Workshop. The gingerbread pieces will be precut so the main focus can be on assembling and decorating for a fun and delicious activity that's sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit. If you are unable to attend the first Gingerbread House-building celebration, don't worry; there will be another one on Sunday, December 18th, from 11 AM to 1 PM. These events will cost $55 per person to join in on the fun, and they're great for kids 8 and above.

On December 17th, stop by the Lab between 11 AM and 12:30 PM for some Hanukkah and Kwanzaa-themed crafts. There will be two delicious options available for your children to choose from for creating their edible menorah: wafers and fruit loops or gumdrops. This year, celebrate Kwanzaa in the Lab by making a delicious kinara out of edible celebration sticks. Ilyse and the Candy Lab team will be kicking off the session with a few other yummy edible surprises. These events cost $55 per person and are appropriate for children ages 6 and above.

Keep an eye on the Candy Laboratory's event calendar throughout the year for even more fun edible crafting opportunities for the whole family. The Candy Lab is located at 22 East Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore, PA 19003 on the Philadelphia Main Line.