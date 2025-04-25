Care to Stay Home of Spokane Deepens Community Commitment Through Decades of Support for the Alzheimer’s Association

We’re proud to stand with the Alzheimer’s Association and support Spokane families in every way we can.” — Rob Fraser, Owner of Care to Stay Home Spokane Valley, WA

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care to Stay Home of Spokane proudly continues its decades-long tradition of supporting the Alzheimer’s Association through volunteer efforts, donations, and active community engagement. Rob Fraser, owner of the locally operated in-home care agency, has been personally involved with the Alzheimer’s Association since 1995—donating his time, resources, and leadership to help families affected by the disease.

Fraser’s passion for the cause started early in his career and has become a core part of the company’s mission. Over the years, Care to Stay Home has been a consistent supporter of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, not only participating in the event but also helping organize, fundraise, and volunteer behind the scenes.

“Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, quality care to seniors who want to remain in the comfort of their own homes,” said Fraser. “For many of our clients and their families, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia are a daily reality. That’s why supporting the Alzheimer’s Association and offering expert-level in-home memory care go hand in hand.”

Care to Stay Home specializes in in-home dementia and Alzheimer’s care, designed to support individuals living with memory loss while promoting independence and preserving dignity. Their trained caregivers work closely with families to develop personalized care plans that address safety, behavior changes, communication needs, and daily routines—all within the familiar and comforting setting of home.

This specialized care is rooted in compassion and understanding, and it reflects the team’s deep knowledge of the physical and emotional toll memory disorders can have on both individuals and families. By providing support at home, Care to Stay Home empowers families to maintain a sense of normalcy and control while receiving expert assistance tailored to their unique circumstances.

“We believe that community involvement isn’t just an extra—it’s a responsibility,” Fraser added. “We’re proud to stand with the Alzheimer’s Association and support Spokane families in every way we can.”

