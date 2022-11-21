RFA- Restorative Practices for System Involved Youth in Maine Schools 

The State of Maine is seeking applications to provide funding to Maine Schools in need of establishing or expanding support for System Involved Youth.

A copy of the RFA, as well as the Question & Answer Summary and all amendments related to the RFA, can be obtained at: https://www.maine.gov/dafs/bbm/procurementservices/vendors/grants

An Informational Meeting will be held on November 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the following location: https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/81803613490



Applications must be submitted to the State of Maine Division of Procurement Services, via e-mail, at: proposals@maine.gov. Applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m., local time, on December 15, 2022. Applications will be opened the following business day. Applications not submitted to the Division of Procurement Services’ aforementioned e-mail address by the aforementioned deadline will not be considered for award.

State of Maine

Department of Education

RFA# 202211180

Restorative Practices for System Involved Youth in Maine Schools