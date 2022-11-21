Sun State Hemp, has announced the launch of its new mobile website geared towards its retail customers
Sun State Hemp is America’s leading Manufacturer and Distributor of CBD productsMIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company known as Sun State Hemp was established in 2016, quickly taking its place as a leading manufacturer and distributor of CBD products. Now they are proud to announce the opening of their brand-new retail e-commerce site, designed specifically to cater to the retail mobile-friendly marketplace.
Sun State Hemp’s line of CBD products has received a major overhaul of its brand and product line since it was initially launched, and soon they will be taking it a step further. As of November 2022, Sun State Hemp will be manufacturing its products in-house and is hoping that the relaunch of its site will allow them to bring more outstanding products to its customers.
The change will bring attention to the high standards they have for their hemp-derived CBD products, and to better fulfill the promise Sun State Hemp has made to their customers, about consistency and enjoying a premium-quality product. This overhaul will touch every aspect of the Sun State Hemp product line and will help Sun State Hemp get CBD products to communities all over the USA where such products are legal.
Why the shift? Company leaders at Sun State Hemp have let it be known of the need for brand evolution and ensuring consistency across hundreds of products and markets.
They further explained that until now, their products were being manufactured in facilities outside of their direct control, and they desired to bring this all under one roof. By focusing their brand product line on achieving excellence through the sole development of quality products, they said, they believe they will serve their customers better.
According to the company co-founders, this new vision isn’t just the right step forward – it’s the only one worth taking. While partnerships with other manufacturers were critical in the first decade of business, it hasn’t helped them scale up to meet market demand. After years of tremendous growth and a presence in every U.S. state where CBD is legal, the leadership has admitted it is time to strengthen its recognition as the industry-leading brand of CBD products.
“We have stringent quality control measures to ensure that the quantity and the quality of CBD in every product are accurate. Independent lab tests prove both the quality and quantity of CBD used. The same goes for THC levels, which never exceed the mandated 0.3%." said a spokesperson for Sun State Hemp.
They also added, "We are working on adding new products to our inventory in addition to running specials on existing products."
Sun State Hemp offers a wide array of CBD products online. The company prides itself on offering reliable and affordable CBD products to people across the USA.
