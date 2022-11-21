Piera Systems Named CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree
EINPresswire.com/ -- Piera Systems Inc. (“Piera”) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its ground-breaking Canāree Air Quality Monitor family of products. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.
The highly accurate Canāree family of Air Quality Monitors (AQM) are built using Piera’s patented Intelligent Particle Sensor (“IPS”) technology, combining ease-of-use and rapid deployment with unparalleled particle measurement and environmental sensing capabilities. Canāree AQMs are deployed indoors at schools, hospitals, hotels, and offices where they provide continuous, real-time air monitoring and vaping detection.
“The pandemic put the focus on monitoring indoor air quality, and customers worldwide responded by deploying Canāree AQMs throughout their facilities and institutions,” said Vin Ratford, CEO of Piera Systems.. “This award recognizes the importance of Canāree AQM’s many ground-breaking innovations, including sensor miniaturization, fine particulate sensing to 0.1 micron, and easy-to-use interfaces with IT systems.”
“Aruba partnered with Piera Systems to integrate Canāree AQMs with Aruba’s Wi-Fi access points so new and existing customers can monitor air quality without installing additional networking infrastructure,” said Tim Vanevenhoven, Director of Partnerships at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “A customer need only plug a Canāree AQM into an access point’s USB port, enter the IP address of the data collector, and they are done. The simplicity of this design, and the sensitivity of the sensor, set the Canāree AQM apart from its competitors and make it a deserving recipient of the CES award.”
“Vaping and smoking constitutes a serious threat to children in schools across America and we at EMT are working hard to provide schools with innovative solutions to improve health outcomes,” said Karl Seebacher, COO of Extreme Microbial Technologies, Inc. “We are proud to be working with the award-winning Piera team and their highly effective Canāree family of air quality monitors with built-in vape-smoke detection capabilities.”
Indoor air quality has direct and substantial impacts on human health, from loss of productivity to causing serious diseases including lung cancer, Alzheimer’s, and cardiovascular diseases. The smallest particles, less than 1 micron in size, are the most dangerous as they are readily absorbed into the bloodstream. Piera’s Canāree Air Quality Monitors and IPS technology are independently certified to accurately detect these sub-micron particles, a feat not possible with most other sensors which only estimate air quality.
Visit us at CES 2023 Booth # 55429 at Venetian Expo Hall D to learn more.
About Piera Systems, Inc.
Piera Systems Inc. is on a mission to make air quality measurement accurate, simple, inexpensive, and pervasive, enabling a major improvement in the health of all humans. Piera has developed a family of ‘Intelligent Particle Sensors’ and Canāree Air Quality Monitors utilizing a breakthrough custom processor to detect particulate matter (PM), a major component of air pollution. Unlike existing low-cost PM sensors and the AQMs that rely on them, IPS and Canāree have superior accuracy over a wider range, including harmful ‘very fine particles’, smaller than 1.0 micron, and reports particle size and count in real-time at low power. IPS and Canāree data is analyzed using AI/ML algorithms to identify and classify pollution sources such as vape, cigarette smoke, cooking, etc. IPS sensors and Canāree air quality monitors answer the question, ‘What’s In Your Air?’
Headquartered in Canada, more information on Piera Systems air quality solutions can be found at https://www.pierasystems.com
+1 6473740101
