Jill L. Schafer 1961-2022

Jill L. Schafer, longtime deputy clerk of court and recently appointed/elected clerk of court for Benson County, died November 18, 2022. Jill served as a deputy clerk of court for numerous years before being appointed clerk of court in June of 2022. She was formally elected this month. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake ND from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Jill's life will be on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Trinity Free Lutheran Church in Minnewaukan at 10:30 a.m. with burial in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.gilbertsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/jill-schafer