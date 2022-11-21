Arizona’s Biggest Media Hub Returns– Sun Studios is Back with Better Than Ever Services

Sun Studios Main Image Sun Studios Stage 2 Sun Studios Stage 1 Sun Studios Auditorium / Theater Sun Studios Recording Studio

Arizona's Media Hub for Creative Production and Event Space

TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A multi-use facility for productions offering all under one roof has resumed full-time for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located at 1425 W 14th St in the heart of Tempe, home to Arizona State University, Sun Studios is a media hub for productions and events, an ideal premise for long-term shoots and organizing professional events. The facility has recently resumed full-time after partially operating since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CEO, Darrin Ramage, after the announcement of House Bill 2156, has invited all emerging producers to make an official visit to the leading qualified studio in Arizona, which awaits offering an extensive, unmatched range of services for long-term shoots. The Arizona Motion Pictures Production Program passed in light of promoting emerging production houses and independent filmmakers to invest, strengthening the Arizona entertainment industry, which, as a result, will create employment opportunities for locals.

Covering an area of 23,000 square feet, the Sun Studio has two built-in soundproof stages, 2300 square feet and 2500 square feet, which can be used for TV and movie productions, events/parties/social gatherings, band rehearsals, and fashion shows. Equipped with individually soundproof piano, drum, choir, foley, and vocal rooms, the Sun Studio has returned with better, improved quality services. All the equipment is ultra-modern, state-of-the-art technology backed, in line with the standards of Hollywood. Guaranteeing everything under one roof, Sun Studio's skilled and professional staff ensures an experience like never before.

'Among the worst hit has been the entertainment industry, specifically small set ups, cinemas and studios. We are happy to be back, it has taken a lot of hardwork and courage to make a bigger and better come back, we are optimistic about House Bill 2156. We have to preserve what is ours and we will continue thriving for it.' — CEO Darrin Ramage, Sun Studios.

The Production Program by Arizona state aimed at attracting the film industry for the long haul has flexible conditions, offering a 15% refundable tax credit for as low of investment of up to $10M. Effective from 2023, the program incentives will increase in the following years, with $75 for the first year. The local industry welcomed the annual film and TV Tax incentive, which had been at the receiving end of irreparable losses in the past two years.

Sun Studios has been the number one choice for many multinationals and advertisement companies for many years; one happy and satisfied client company reviewed their memorable experience, 'we asked, and Sun Studios delivered! The amazing sound stage and staff made shooting our commercial a breeze. Looking forward to working with them again!.'

For more details and information, head over to their website. For booking and further inquiries, contact Sun Studios Arizona | LinkedIn.

About Sun Studio Arizona

Sun Studios is Arizona's Production and Events Media Hub. It provides a professional full-service including Track, Mix, and Master professional-grade Audio Recording Studio with soundproofed piano, drum, choir, foley, and vocal rooms. Furthermore, it also has media editing stations, production offices, and over $6 million in Audio/Visual/Production equipment in-house, as well as a 150-seat theater/lecture hall with professional digital projection and 5.1 digital surround sound for all of the corporate training, presentation, or screening needs.



