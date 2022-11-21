Submit Release
First Internet Bank Named "Best Bank" for the Tenth Consecutive Year

First Internet Bank has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For by American Banker and Best Companies Group. This marks the tenth consecutive year the Bank has been selected. The annual program recognizes financial institutions nationwide that display outstanding levels of employee engagement and create positive workplace cultures.

"It is an honor to be selected," said David Becker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We take great pride in the talented and diverse team we have assembled at First Internet Bank. This achievement reflects upon our leadership team and associates who have created the unique and collaborative culture we enjoy today."

A two-step process is used to determine the Best Bank recipients. Participating companies' policies, practices and demographics are evaluated. At the same time, employees are surveyed to assess their workplace experiences and attitudes. The combined scores are then compiled to determine the top banks and final ranking.

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp INBK. First Internet Bank is a member FDIC.

