Charter Solutions' CTO Michael Krouze achieves exclusive AWS Ambassador designation

Charter Solutions, a leader in business and technology consulting services, announced today that Chief Technical Officer Michael Krouze has achieved the exclusive designation of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Ambassador. The AWS Ambassador designation is awarded to individuals who possess technical expertise in various domains and who actively share that knowledge through blogs, white papers, presentations, and open-source projects. Krouze is one of only 48 people in the United States and one of only 255 people in the world to achieve this designation.

Since its founding in 1997, the team at Charter Solutions has delivered business and IT strategy and implementation services expertise to organizations in all 50 states and across numerous industries, such as healthcare, finance, public sector, education, and manufacturing. Data strategy, aggregation, advanced analytics, cloud migration and cloud management are among the specialties that Charter Solutions provides.

"I've been a passionate AWS practitioner for years, and I've seen firsthand the incredible potential of the cloud to accelerate business outcomes for a variety of organizations and industries," said Krouze. "At Charter Solutions, we use our AWS expertise and our vast technology and business acumen to advance the goals of clients and business partners. Being chosen as an AWS Ambassador is a key element to our success in this area."

Krouze joined Charter Solutions in August of 2007 and currently serves as chief technology officer. In this position, he works closely with clients to help them chart and navigate their digital and data transformation journey. With a strong focus on delivering business value through the practical application of technology, Krouze and the Charter Solutions team help companies realize the potential in their data, whether they are interested in better understanding customer profitability and buying habits, competitive analysis and market trends, or improving internal operations. Krouze holds AWS certifications at the Associate and Professional levels. He works to advance the industry through his weekly podcast called AWS re:View, which is available on LinkedIn Live and YouTube. In addition, he is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and has authored articles for leading technology and business publications.

"Michael is an innovative thinker who not only is on the leading edge of the rapid growth in cloud technologies, but who has demonstrated a commitment to knowledge sharing. Those traits are requirements for AWS Ambassadors and are cornerstones for how we do business at Charter Solutions," said Dee Thibodeau, founder and CEO of Charter Solutions.

To qualify for the AWS Ambassador Partner Program, individuals need to be employed by an AWS Partner, hold multiple advanced AWS certifications, contribute to the AWS community, and be approved by AWS via application.

About Charter Solutions

Charter Solutions is a woman-owned, Minnesota-based consulting firm that delivers leading-edge business consulting, real-time data analytics, and IT solutions to clients across the United States and Canada. In addition to consulting services, Charter provides part-time, full-time, and permanent staff augmentation support. Visit http://www.CharterSolutions.com and follow Charter Solutions on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

