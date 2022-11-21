Verimatrix Streamkeeper Wins 2022 VideoTech Revenue Security Award

Latest industry accolade further positions Streamkeeper's splash in the industry as a momentum-gaining and innovative cloud-based Multi-DRM, watermarking, anti-piracy and cybersecurity solution

Verimatrix, VMX VMX, the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Verimatrix Streamkeeper won its third industry award this year, taking home The Revenue Security Award in the 2022 VideoTech Innovation Awards. The award program stands as one of the ultimate celebrations for the forward-thinking companies and individuals bringing video and technology to the masses.

Streamkeeper won the category's top prize, landing ahead of four other shortlisted contenders for the inaugural win of the award program's new revenue protection-focused category. Streamkeeper provides trusted digital rights management for securing premium movies, television programs and live streaming events such as sports, concerts and red-carpet premieres. It also includes Verimatrix CounterspyTM technology that autonomously injects an anti-piracy security agent using the company's proprietary zero code technology – enabling Streamkeeper users to benefit from deep, defensive countermeasures while continually monitoring their clients.

"Not only is Verimatrix Streamkeeper proving to attract attention among industry analysts, publications, and others, but it's also receiving consistent praise from industry partners that can work with Verimatrix to provide the latest, cost-effective yet secure Multi-DRM and anti-piracy solution for valuable content," said Sebastian Braun, head of video streaming business and product management at Verimatrix. "On behalf of the entire Verimatrix Streamkeeper team at Verimatrix, we're pleased to accept this 2022 VideoTech Innovation Award that marks a significant milestone during its first year launched."

Streamkeeper was also recently recognized in the 2022 CSI Awards with a first-place win among six shortlisted solutions in the Best Content Protection Technology category. It also recently took home a bronze 2022 Best in Biz International Award in the Enterprise Product of the Year – Security Software category.

For more information on Streamkeeper, visit www.verimatrix.com/products/streamkeeper.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix VMX helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

