TicketMint launches the world’s first fraudulent free ticketing system

TicketMint October debut in Hollywood, California

TicketMint eliminates fraudulent event ticketing, mitigates secondary markets, and recoups lost revenue through scalable blockchain solutions.

TicketMint eliminates event ticketing fraud, mitigates scalping, and recoups lost revenue through scalable blockchain solutions.”
— Bryan Daugherty, Co-Founder of SmartLedger
TAMWORTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TicketMint is a next-generation NFT smart ticketing platform that provides an on-chain digital multi-media collectible ticket to fans and enables event creators and ticket issuers to guarantee the authenticity of tickets, take control over ticket prices, collect on lost revenue, and increase engagement.

“TicketMint helps foster a much closer connection between artists, fans, event organizers and brands by incentivizing and rewarding fans with NFT collectibles, real-life experiences, and making events more interactive.” said Gregory Ward, co-creator of TicketMint and Chief Development Officer at SmartLedger, the world’s leading blockchain distribution channel.

“As a ticketing platform, TicketMint will help capture lost revenues and increase sales by mitigating fraud, forgery, and counterfeiting. This reduces the impact of ticket scalping and price gouging by allowing artists and event organizers to regain control of the secondary ticketing market.” Ward continued.
In today's $65 billion event ticketing industry, major ticketing companies are failing to solve the most basic needs of their customers. Almost every week and at every event, fans, venues, and artists are losing the fight against fraud and scalpers.

“TicketMint has solved the global fraudulent event ticketing problem by utilizing blockchain to allow artists and event venues to issue and release uniquely numbered and timestamped digital tickets. These utility NFT’s offers gated access to physical or virtual events.” said Bryan Daugherty, Co-Founder of SmartLedger and Public Policy Director for the Bitcoin Association.

“The platform allows granular control of pricing and sales in secondary markets mitigating if not eliminating the ability of scalping. Additionally, digital amenities and upgrades can be added to any ticket for extra rewards, redeemable perks, and VIP access”. continued Daugherty

In October, TicketMint was successfully tested for the first time for an educational luncheon and summit at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, in Los Angeles California. Attendees were provided a limited-edition, collectable NFT ticket with enriched media, including an all-access pass to the event, hosted bar, and valet parking.

TicketMint tickets will be issued again for a December 9th Washington, DC event at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center for an Educational Luncheon and networking event on “Re-Imagining Data Integrity with Blockchain”.

The platform continues to build upon an innovative roadmap beyond the initial proof of concept which will be publicly available as an API to empower existing ticketing platforms, as well as a web application for event producers to mint and sell verifiable NFT tickets.

Those interested in TicketMint are encouraged to engage with the complimentary white-glove onboarding services which ensures each event will be tailored to meet the needs of the host.

Whether a large-scale concert, sporting event, or festival, TicketMint will assure your clients that every ticket is authentic, reliable, and secure. Learn more at: TicketMint.events

Eva Porras, PhD.
SmartLedger Blockchain Solutions Inc
+1 650-507-4250
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

The World's First Fraudulent Free Ticketing Platform

You just read:

TicketMint launches the world’s first fraudulent free ticketing system

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eva Porras, PhD.
SmartLedger Blockchain Solutions Inc
+1 650-507-4250
Company/Organization
Smartledger Blockchain Solutions INC.
251 Little Falls Drive
Wilmington, Delaware, 19808
United States
+ 16505074250
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Providing specialized research, information, and expertise in the latest blockchain innovations and use cases. We help organizations understand the intricacies of the technology while identifying areas where blockchain can be applied. Once uses cases are identified, we develop and implement in-house solutions and leverage our network of strategic partners to bring operational efficiencies to life.

SmartLedger Blockchain Solutions Inc

More From This Author
TicketMint launches the world’s first fraudulent free ticketing system
SmartLedger Offering Investor's Opportunites to Solve Problems with Blockchain
SmartLedger to Host December 9th Educational Blockchain Luncheon and Networking Event in Washington DC
View All Stories From This Author