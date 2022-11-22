LATRO and the Uzbek Ministry of ICT Establish a Data Analytics Joint Venture to Support the Regional Telecom Sector

LATRO will implement an innovative AI/ML platform to tackle Fraud Control and other regulatory missions in Uzbekistan and Central Asia

DUBAI, UAE, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO, a global leader in data analytics and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) solutions, announces its Dubai subsidiary, LATRO FZE, signed an agreement with the Republican Center of Control of the Telecommunications Network of Uzbekistan, and the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Uzbekistan to implement an innovative AI/ML powered data analytics platform. Among other projects, the system will combat international voice fraud in the Republic of Uzbekistan. Under the joint venture, the parties plan to initially invest $2 Million USD in the joint technology project aimed at developing the Ministry’s capability to secure the country’s telecommunication infrastructure, assure quality of service, and enhance network security.

Recently, during ICTWEEK, the Ministry announced multiple other agreements resulting in $200 million USD total investment in the country’s ICT sector by both local and foreign companies.

Hosted by Uzbekistan, ICTWEEK is the largest regional event dedicated to the information and communication technologies industry. The event was held in the historic city of Samarkand, in the new Silk Road International Tourist Center. The Silk Road International Tourist Center is the same venue which hosted the Heads of State Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization earlier this year.

ICTWEEK has welcomed foreign and local ICT companies for eighteen consecutive years with a specialized event format, integrating a variety of digital presentations, activities, and industry networking. In his welcome speech, the Minister of Development of Information and Communication Technologies of Uzbekistan, Mr. Sherzod Shermatov, stressed that the main mission of ICTWEEK Uzbekistan "is to accelerate the pace of development of the IT sector in Uzbekistan by demonstrating modern technologies and innovations, which should, in turn, help transform the country into a Regional IT Hub.”

According to Mr. Shermatov, Uzbekistan has the opportunities to realize this goal: the government is actively developing the IT sector, more than 30,000 young employees appear in the market every year, and the volume of IT services and IT exports are growing rapidly. In the next five years, Uzbekistan plans to become a regional IT Hub.

“I am impressed with the country’s vision to establish itself as a regional leader in Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT). It was our privilege to participate in ICTWEEK and to announce our investment and partnership with the Republican Center of Control of the Telecommunications Network of Uzbekistan, and the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications. We are ready to advance the vision of this impressive country,” said Donald Reinhart, LATRO CEO.

LATRO is an innovative solution provider to the global telecommunications market. The company empowers mobile network operators to beat fraud, stop revenue leakage, mature business controls, increase revenues, exceed KPIs, and protect their networks. LATRO’s data analytics-driven products and services have enabled Communication Service Providers in over fifty countries to beat fraud and protect revenue and infrastructure, powering investment and growth in these markets. For more information about LATRO, visit www.latro.com.