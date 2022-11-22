Jim Garcia, Castle Rock Realtor, Awarded Earns Highest Award Possible by 5280 Magazine for $20+ Million in Sales Volume
Jim Garcia, Castle Rock & Castle Pines Realtor, Awarded Top Real Estate Agent in Colorado
Jim Garcia was confirmed as a winner of the highest possible award issued by 5280 Magazine in the Top Real Estate Producers Individual Agent category for 2021.
Jim is a highly skilled and knowledgeable Real Estate Agent who has his clients best interest in mind throughout the whole transaction.”CASTLE ROCK, CO, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas County Top Real Estate Agent Jim Garcia was recently confirmed as a Double Black Diamond award winner for prestigious 5280 Magazine’s ‘Denver Top Real Estate Producers’ in the Individual Agent category for the state of Colorado. The award is based on Jim’s sales volume for 2021. The numbers were tabulated and confirmed in 2022, and his name will appear in an upcoming March 2023 issue of 5280 Magazine. Additionally, Jim will be listed as a Double Black Diamond Top Real Estate Producer for 2022 on 5280 Magazine’s website for an entire year.
Since 1993, 5280 Magazine has been the “go-to” resource for Colorado residents for information and assistance in locating top Denver-area professionals in various categories. 5280 Magazine’s Top Real Estate Producers category features just 1,024 top Realtors in Colorado out of the more than 54,000 licensed agents in the state.
To qualify for the Double Black Diamond Award, agents must be nominated by Colorado-based professional peers via a questionnaire. After receiving all nominations in the Individual Agent and Team of Agents categories, 5280 Magazine individually confirms verified sales volume numbers before administering Top Real Estate Producers Awards. The Double Black Diamond Award is the highest possible accolade granted.
“I am humbled to be named as a 5280 Magazine’s Double Black Diamond award winner for 2021. I live in Castle Rock and am always eager to share my personal knowledge and expertise on the many unique neighborhoods in Douglas and Elbert County. I have lived in Castle Rock since 2006 and am very knowledgable about living, working, and buying or selling a home in Castle Rock, Castle Pines, Parker, Larkspur, Lone Tree, and Elizabeth, Colorado. I thrive on sharing my real estate expertise with my clients,” says Jim Garcia, REALTOR in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Part of Jim’s success as a Top Real Estate Agent in Colorado is his background as a CEO & contract negotiations of various companies over the years, construction background, purchasing his own residential investment rental homes, and his his up-to-date and helpful website that contains current property listings in Douglas and Elbert counties including homes for sale in The Meadows, Castle Pines North, The Canyons, Castle Pines Village, and Crystal Valley Ranch. "Close to Castle Rock are some other beautiful luxury homes in Parker including Pradera, The Pinery and Stonegate, here is a link to view homes for sale in Pradera" https://jimgarciahomes.com/for-sale/parker-co/neighborhoods-p/pradera/
“I’ve noticed recently that many of my clients are interested in Diamond Ridge Estates homes for sale in Castle Rock, and Sapphire Pointe homes for sale,” says Jim. “I’ve helped clients buy and sell in these communities as well as many others. I’m happy to help my clients find the right neighborhood for their family like homes for sale in Terrain."
“I had the extreme pleasure to work with Jim Garcia in the Colorado real estate market. He is a true professional and that is evident when working with him. He is very passionate about the real estate industry and I can see why he is treated with the utmost respect. He really knows his stuff and his clients, along all others involved in a transaction will benefit from his expertise. I highly recommend Jim when you need to buy/sell your home in the Castle Rock, Castle Pines and Parker neighborhoods. You won't regret it.” -Kristen R.
About 5280 Magazine
Since 1993, 5280 Magazine has provided Denver-area residents with local news and information about the Mile High City. Named for the precise elevation of Denver, 5280 Magazine began by surveying local residents about what they wanted to see published in each issue. As a result, 5280 Magazine began collecting information to include in helpful, “Top” and “Best Of” Lists, guides, directories, and more. Colorado residents rely on the magazine for locating and hiring professionals such as doctors, dentists, real estate agents, lawyers, and more. 5280 Magazine boasts more readers than any other locally based magazine in the State of Colorado.
Castle Rock Trivia: Do you know the elevation of Castle Rock Colorado? Answer: Castle Rock's elevation is approximately between 6,000 (Happy Canyon) and 6,845 (Keene Ranch) feet above sea level. Castlewood Ranch and the Diamond Ridge/Puma Ridge/Maher Ranch area are about 6,700.
About Castle Rock/Pines Real Estate Agent Jim Garcia:
Jim Garcia, along with his full-service team, has been voted as one of the Best Real Estate Agents in Castle Rock, Colorado for several years. In 2022 Jim was voted One of the "Best Real Estate Agents in Colorado" and "One of the Best Real Estate Agents Nationwide" by RealTrends. Jim has over 250+ 5-Star online reviews. By providing exceptional customer service and reliable advice to clients so they can make well-informed buying and selling decisions, Jim’s goal is to help clients achieve successful real estate transactions and to meet the unique needs of his clients. Jim is a Master Certified Negotiation Expert in Real Estate, and has worked in the real estate industry for more than 25 years. He is a member of the Colorado Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the South Metro Denver Realtors Association. As a Realtor, Jim Garcia specializes in all of Castle Rock, Castle Pines North, and Castle Pines Village real estate. Whether you are looking for homes for sale in Castlewood Ranch, Parker, Castle Rock, Castle Pines, or Lone Tree, Jim is available to help and answer most of your real estate questions for Douglas and Elbert Counties.
If you are moving to Castle Rock Colorado and would like some local information, such as, maps, recommended moving companies, or fun things to do in Castle Rock, please contact Jim Garcia at +1 720-385-4497 email: JimGarcia100@gmail.com, Visit us on social media: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn, or visit: https://jimgarciahomes.com
Jim Garcia
RE/MAX Masters Millennium
+1 720-385-4497
jimgarcia100@gmail.com
