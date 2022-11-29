Wheezing, Barking, and Crackles: Best Practice Treatment for Common Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies FREE CME Course

RSV pediatrics cme course Continuing Education Company

Free accredited medical education course to help primary care clinicians treat the increase in Respiratory-related bronchiolitis, asthma and croup in children

The headlines today show an alarming increase in pediatric respiratory emergencies and Continuing Education Company wants to help medical clinicians treat what is a health emergency in our country.” — Walter Ejnes, CHCP, President CEC

PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) affecting children's health and increasing hospital admissions and clinical visits, Continuing Education Company , Inc. (CEC) has released a free accredited online CME course, "Wheezing, Barking and Crackles: Best Practice Treatment for Common Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies" on their CME3565 platform. This complimentary course is designed to educate and update medical professionals on best practices for managing and evaluating asthma, croup and bronchiolitis in the young child. This complimentary continuing medical education (CME) course focuses on the key parts of care that should occur in the community setting in managing and evaluating children with these conditions."The country is seeing an alarming increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to respiratory viruses such as RSV. With this free CME course, Continuing Education Company is helping medical professionals address this healthcare emergency head-on,” stated Walter Ejnes, CHCP, President of Continuing Education Company, Inc.Differentiating between bronchiolitis, croup, and asthma in children can be challenging for primary care clinicians. Wheezing, Barking, and Crackles: Best Practice Treatment for Common Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies is a free online CME course that reviews the evidence behind early steroid delivery and High Flow Nasal Cannula, as well as red flag history and physical exam findings, all designed to help clinicians develop an organized approach to treatment.Presented by Sujit Iyer, MD, Wheezing, Barking, and Crackles: Best Practice Treatment for Common Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies was recorded at the 7th Annual Emergency & Urgent Care Medicine for Primary Care Provider Conference in San Diego, CA. Dr. Sujit Iyer is Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Program Director of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellowship at The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School.As a result of this educational activity, participants should be better able to:1. Develop a structured assessment to differentiate between asthma, croup and bronchiolitis in the young child.2. Implement best practices in pediatric asthma management in the community ED setting that will improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary variation in care.3. Incorporate evidence based recommendations on risk stratification and escalating respiratory therapy for infants with bronchiolitis.To receive the free CME credits, the medical professional must successfully complete a post-test and fill out a program evaluation form. They will then be able to view and print their CME certificate.Continuing Education Company, Inc. (CEC) is an independent, non-profit, 501 (c)(3) continuing medical education organization that has been developing and presenting CME activities through a series of conferences and online courses for over 30 years. Considered a leader in continuing medical education, CEC’s mission is to develop and provide educational opportunities to improve the skills and knowledge of medical and healthcare professionals.

