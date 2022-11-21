WORKHOUSE Honored with ’Top 100 Public Relations (PR) Firm” 2022 Award
Independent Creative Agency WORKHOUSE is named Top Media Firm; Recognized by The Manifest as PR Powerhouse
As we celebrate our 23rd Anniversary, we are not only roused by the recognition but moved by the moment while remaining forever grateful to our clients who believed steadfast could make stardust”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORKHOUSE, with offices in New Jersey and New York City, was named a “Top 100 Public Relations Firm" across leading communication sectors while demonstrating a history of promotional excellence.
— Adam Nelson, Founder & CEO, Workhouse
“As we celebrate our 23rd Anniversary, we are not only roused by the recognition but moved by the moment while remaining forever grateful to our clients who believed steadfast could make stardust.”— Adam Nelson, Founder & CEO, Workhouse
The Manifest Award:
Top Public Relations (PR) Firm 2022
https://themanifest.com/public-relations/agencies?page=1
Established in 1999, the firm is home to creative communicators specializing in consumer marketing, corporate and public affairs, digital engagement, luxury, celebrity, art, travel, hospitality, retail, real estate sports, and entertainment marketing.
Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Debbie Harry, Francis Ford Coppola, Ronnie Wood, The Charlie Chaplin Estate, the Anthony Quinn Estate, Maestro João Carlos Martins, CBGB, Interview Magazine, Details Magazine, iconic photographers David LaChapelle, Albert Watson, David Drebin, Tony Kelly, Mick Rock, Bob Gruen, music venues Irving Plaza Concert Hall, Asbury Park's The Stone Pony, House of Independents, and Paramount Theater, Galleries Lafayette, Ford Motor Company, Porsche, Virgin, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Genesis Publications, luxury department stores Bergdorf Goodman, Barney’s, Henri Bendel, luxury houses Carl F. Bucherer, Cartier, Harry Winston, Coty, Versace, Cynthia Rowley, and Tony Shafrazi Gallery offering award-winning campaigns across a broad spectrum of luxury, fashion and lifestyle brands.
Workhouse is a full-service creative agency specializing in integrated marketing positioning emerging and established brands with celebrity craftsmanship. Workhouse provides full-service public relations, social media, brand promotion, and creative consulting, not to mention, modern-day marketing & branding.
THE MANIFEST
Announced its list of Top 100 Public Relations Firms naming New York-based creative agency WORKHOUSE as a leader in the field demonstrating a history of excellence within the marketing and media spheres. WORKHOUSE ranked #52 out of the 100 top national Public Relations Firms by The Manifest which gathers and verifies hard data, expert insights, and actionable advice to build brands and grow businesses. Providing practical business wisdom that manifests success, the community uncovers the answers to the most pressing business questions by surveying business decision-makers and consumers. Manifest advances business savvy by gathering the latest business insights, trends, and news.
WORKHOUSE
Is recognized as one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. For the tenth consecutive year, Workhouse received the "Best of Manhattan Award" by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA). The agency swept three of the industry's highest honors when it was bestowed with the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Silver Anvil Award, PR News' Platinum PR "Wow Award", Bulldog Reporter's Silver Medal Award and was also named a PR Daily/ Dow Jones Finalist for "Grand Prize: PR Campaign of the Year". Celebrating 23 years of service, Workhouse is a full-service creative agency positioning emerging and established brands with celebrity craftsmanship. The agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting, and modern-day marketing. Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, Matthew Modine, David LaChapelle, CBGB, Max's Kansas City, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Chase Contemporary, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Versace, Jnana Yoga, and Avroko. Workhouse offers untraditional services across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit workhousepr.com
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 917-930-5802
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn