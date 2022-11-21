Submit Release
Grand Forks court celebrates National Adoption Day

 

National Adoption Day on Nov. 19 was full of joy at the Grand Forks County Courthouse.  The theme this year was “Family Is Sweet”. 

Three families participated in National Adoption Day with six kids finalizing their adoption. 

Presiding over the hearings was Northeast Central Judicial District Judge Jay Knudson and Grand Forks County Courthouse staff: Alison Fiala, Clerk of Court, Norma O’Halloran, Deputy Clerk of Court Supervisor and Brittany Wollin, Staff Attorney (left to right).

Following the proceedings a short program was held by AASK (Adults Adopting Special Kids) and Catholic Charities.

