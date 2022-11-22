Global Microsoft Solutions Partner HSO Acquires Motion10
Acquisition expands HSO's existing MS Cloud services, increasing its capacity to deliver digital apps & innovation, data & AI, cloud infrastructure & security.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, a leading global business transformation partner, today announces the acquisition of Dutch-based Motion10, a specialist in cloud transformation and digital innovation services on Microsoft Cloud.
Operating from Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Microsoft Solutions partner Motion10 serves over 140 clients across multiple industries, including Finance, Retail, Public Sector and Professional Services, counting a number of high-profile global brands as clients.
Motion10 has established itself as a leader in cloud and digital innovation on Microsoft Cloud, using its proven Managed Cloud methodology to help customers accelerate the impact of their cloud strategy. Motion10 has extensive Data, AI and IT Security services combined with application innovation services using low-code platforms from Microsoft (Power Platform) and OutSystems.
Bob de Jong, Operations Director Motion10, comments “Like HSO, we are a leading and influential Microsoft Solution Partner with a dedicated focus on our clients and employees. Together with HSO, we can now offer all Microsoft services to our customers. We create a future in which we can continue to do what we are good at: making the digital innovation of our customers successful with our Managed Cloud approach. We are very excited to join HSO and to continue and strengthen our circle of growth."
This acquisition bolsters HSO’s existing cloud transformation capabilities, increasing its capacity to deliver secure cloud infrastructure and data-rich, AI-driven, application innovation using Microsoft Cloud. Together with HSO’s leading global capabilities around Dynamics 365 business applications, clients will be able to benefit from an integrated approach to delivering business value through project services, as well as fully managed cloud services. This acquisition also enables HSO to expand its offerings beyond customers using Microsoft Dynamics365 to engaging with customers using business applications from other leading vendors, such as SAP, Oracle, Infor, Salesforce and ServiceNow.
Peter J. ter Maaten, Founder and CEO of HSO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Motion10 to the HSO family. By acquiring Motion10, and its unique methodology for accelerating the impact of cloud and digital technologies, we further strengthen our position as one of Microsoft’s leading Microsoft Cloud partners. Our vision is clear: to be the leading global provider of business and digital transformation services, that improve the business performance and results of our clients.”
The acquisition of Motion10 is the fifth acquisition since receiving a growth injection from global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) in 2019. This transaction intensifies HSO’s continued strategy to position the company as the leading global Microsoft partner for digital- and business- transformation services, leveraging the Microsoft Cloud platform.
About Motion10:
Motion10 makes digital innovation of organizations successful. Thanks to our cross-technology approach, organizations and their employees can excel in a constantly changing world. From day one, Motion10 provides inspiration and awareness to the organization and employees. This approach ensures maximum added value for our customers. Motion10 creates modern cloud solutions and integrate systems to optimize digital processes and helps organizations make better decisions based on data and develop their business.
Motion10 supports customers in organizing the digital workplace and realize a widely accepted, secure, modern and personal working environment using low code development platforms – through Microsoft Power Platform and OutSystems technology. Founded in 2008, Motion10 is a Microsoft Solution Partner with multiple awards, with being named Microsoft Country Partner of the Year in 2015 stands out.
For more information, please visit www.motion10.nl
About HSO:
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,800 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide.
For more information, please visit our website www.hso.com
