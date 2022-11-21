Submit Release
BLOCH & CHAPLEAU NAMED READERS’ CHOICE BEST OF VAIL VALLEY LAW FIRM

The law firm of Bloch & Chapleau, Cates, Ongert recognized and awarded the Readers’ Choice Best of Vail Valley Law Firm for 2022-2023.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Bloch & Chapleau, Cates, Ongert is very pleased to announce that the firm has been recognized and awarded the Readers’ Choice Best of Vail Valley Law Firm for 2022-2023. The Vail Daily asked its readers to vote for the best local businesses in multiple categories, and Bloch & Chapleau received the most votes in the inaugural year for the Law Firm category. Bloch & Chapleau is honored to receive this recognition from the locals in the Vail Valley, as it is a testament to the firm’s dedication to the community and the personal service the film provides to its clients.

“Bloch & Chapleau has been in the Vail Valley for over 30 years,” said founding partner Joseph Bloch. “We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality legal services to our clients and fostering a strong relationship with the community. Thank you to everyone who voted Bloch & Chapleau as the Best of the Vail Valley.”

Bloch & Chapleau represents clients in injury cases, including auto and ski/snowboarding injuries; family law matters, including divorce, child support, and custody disputes; criminal defense, including DUI; civil litigation; business law; and probate and estate planning. The firm has offices in the Riverwalk at Edwards, Denver, and Frisco.

Please direct any future inquiries to Joseph D. Bloch at 303-331-1700.

Joseph Bloch
Bloch & Chapleau, LLC
+1 303-331-1700
