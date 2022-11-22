Submit Release
New Audience Research from The Register: Security is the number one consideration for IT Procurement

A study of 1,100 technology professionals on The Register aimed to find out what was driving procurement of enterprise technology across the globe.”
— The Register Research
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Register, flagship property of Situation Publishing has released a new piece of research studying procurement intentions of the world's buyers of IT Solutions.

The world is facing economic and political volatility. You might think this impacts technology buying decisions, with financial concerns outweighing technology initiatives. Our respondents suggested this was not the case and that Security was the #1 priority.

This research explains who is involved in the different stages of procurement, and just how many people are involved in buying technology.

You can find out more by downloading the report here: https://situationpublishing.com/itprocurement/

About Situation Publishing

Situation Publishing is a leading global force in B2B technology publishing with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong and London. Situation Publishing operates a growing portfolio of titles and events, including The Register, DevClass, Next Platform, and Blocks & Files, which serve the global enterprise technology community. Situation Publishing works with the world’s leading technology businesses to shape and deliver against their marketing objectives. Our services span account-based marketing, go to market content solutions, demand generation, data driven display advertising and live events.

