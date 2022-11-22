New Audience Research from The Register: Security is the number one consideration for IT Procurement
A study of 1,100 technology professionals on The Register aimed to find out what was driving procurement of enterprise technology across the globe.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Register, flagship property of Situation Publishing has released a new piece of research studying procurement intentions of the world's buyers of IT Solutions.
— The Register Research
The world is facing economic and political volatility. You might think this impacts technology buying decisions, with financial concerns outweighing technology initiatives. Our respondents suggested this was not the case and that Security was the #1 priority.
This research explains who is involved in the different stages of procurement, and just how many people are involved in buying technology.
You can find out more by downloading the report here: https://situationpublishing.com/itprocurement/
