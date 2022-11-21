Submit Release
Carroll County Times: ‘The kids are so creative’: Carroll County high school students show art made with recycled materials at state contest

For some Carroll County high school students, one person’s junk can be part of an art student’s sculpture.

Several county students created sculptures made from recycled materials and competed against exhibits made by students across the state at the Maryland Department of the Environment in Baltimore on Friday morning. Read the article

