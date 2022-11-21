Senator Kearney Secures Additional RACP Funding For Local Projects

SPRINGFIELD, PA – November 21, 2022 – Less than one month after announcing $19 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants for his district, Senator Kearney today shared that an additional $2 million in RACP funds have been awarded to the 26th Senatorial District.

Three entities throughout Delaware County will receive the newly announced state funding for investments in expansion and construction projects geared toward revitalization and redevelopment efforts.

“Redevelopment doesn’t happen overnight, and support through partnerships, including state funding, are critical components that help local projects materialize,” said Senator Kearney. “I believe these investments will enhance the quality of life in my district and create a space where residents are even more proud to live, work and play.”

$500,000 for Aldan Borough to assist with the expansion of the borough’s Police Administrative Building. The project will include site-specific work that consists of stormwater management, lightning and landscaping, enhancements to a lobby area, and expansion of several areas. This brings the total state funding that Senator Kearney has secured for this project to $1 million .

$1 million for Newtown Township for construction needs to support the new mass timber office building located inside of the Ellis Town Center.

$500,000 for Upper Darby School District to help with the construction of a new middle school in Clifton Heights. This comprehensive project will feature dozens of amenities, including a dedicated parking lot, full-size competition football field, baseball field, little league field, softball field, playground, and walking trail along the perimeter. Last month, Senator Kearney announced $2.5 million in RACP funding to support this project. This latest award brings the total funding secured through Senator Kearney's office to $3 million.

