Orleans Criminal Courthouse Update

Click here for information regarding COVID-19 and court operations, including participating in remote hearings and courthouse status.

Hearings in the Orleans Courts will be held remotely on Monday November 21 and Tuesday November 22, 2022. Emergency filings in Orleans County may be filed by email to Jud.OrleansUnit@vermont.gov or by calling 802-334-3305. Click here for more information.

The Vermont Judiciary wants your feedback about your experience with remote hearings. If you have joined a court hearing remotely via video or phone, please take our anonymous survey:

