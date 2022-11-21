Patrick Anthony, CEO of Spyro International bags The Great Indian Entrepreneurship, Business & Design Awards 2022

Patrick Anthony, CEO of Spyro International was recently felicitated at the prestigious Great Indian Entrepreneurship, Business, Design & Startup Awards 2022 in the category of “Outstanding & Leading Product Branding & Design Firm”. Spyro International Logo Spyro International Profile

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the recent Great Indian Entrepreneurship, Business, Design & Startup Awards 2022, Spyro International won the award for "Outstanding & Leading Product Branding & Design Firm".Spyro International, an ISO 9001:2015-certified consultant, was established in 2007 and specializes in providing the best branding and product design solutions for startups and other firms looking to develop an innovative corporate culture internally and externally. In order to promote sustainable development in the nation, Spyro International also seeks to support businesses that expand their innovative capacities and produce long-term value for our clients and society at large."At Spyro International, we are driven by a customer-obsessed strategy that is supported by innovation, research, and quality," said Patrick Anthony, CEO of Spyro International. Our ongoing efforts are concentrated on offering branding and product design services to our clients all around the world. We are always reinventing ourselves as a group, and for this reason, thus it is absolutely exciting to be recognized for our efforts. We are honored to have Spyro International named the "Outstanding & Leading Product Branding & Design Firm" in India by the esteemed Great Indian Entrepreneurship, Business, Design & Startup Awards 2022.Spyro International got the prize for producing cutting-edge, high-quality solutions that adhere to the strictest standards. Many brands, like Munnar Hills Premium Quality Tea, Samani Mineral Water, Gift2Home, and Santi Design House, to name a few, have benefited greatly from the brand-building work done by Spyro International both in India and around the world.The Great Indian Entrepreneurship, Business, Design & Startup Awards 2022 also presented "Prominent Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022" to Patrick Anthony, CEO of Spyro International. Eminent figures from a variety of industries, including the media, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors as well as government and politics, attended the award event. BeginUp Research Intelligence Private Limited invited a number of industry leaders to an event held at Taj West End in Bangalore where they shared their opinions on a range of subjects, including the future of healthcare in the nation, current problems in the pharmaceutical industry, the price sensitivity of medical services, and many others.Spyro International provides services in Website design & development, E-commerce portal development, Mobile Applications, Film Editing & Corporate Videos, Logo Designing, Branding, SEO, Digital Marketing, Brand Auditing, International Marketing, and Management Consultancy.To know more visit www.spyrointl.com or write to us -> bds@spyrointl.com

