Digital Media Startup Zefyr Life Receives Runner Up Award At The Go Global Awards 2022.

New premium digital media startup Zefyr Life is recognized with a Runner Up Award at the 2022 Edition of the Go Global Awards taking place in Tallinn, Estonia.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This was the first time that this international event, with more than 30 years of history, took place in a Nordic country. On October 21, 2022 the International Trade Council (ITC) event "Go Global Awards” also referred to as The "Business world’s Oscars" conference and gala brought together hundreds of senior executives from the world’s most innovative companies from startups to multinationals. The event culminated with a gala evening in Tallinn’s Seaport Harbour to recognise companies driving the economy forward. Out of over 8,000 applicants, 512 companies were invited to take part in Tallinn and 154 secured an award as recognition of their innovations and resilience. Zefyr Life ’s Co-Founder Florian David issued the following statement: "Thank you to the Republic of Estonia, Enterprise Estonia and the International Trade Council for this kind invitation to Tallinn and this Runner Up Award for Zefyr Life. More than anything it is the great human beings I have met coming from over 80 countries whom I’d like to remember and honour here. And to paraphrase the words of a hero of mine the late President John F. Kennedy, I'd like to add: «Our generation has already had enough—more than enough—of war and hate and oppression. We shall be prepared if others wish it. We shall be alert to try to stop it. But we shall also do our part to build a world of peace where the weak are safe and the strong are just. We are not helpless before that task or hopeless of its success. Confident and unafraid, let’s all labor on—not toward a strategy of annihilation but toward a strategy of peace. » From my Co-Founder Lina Lapinskiene Daugirdaite and I, much love to all the women and men of good heart and good will."While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognized and honoured by their peers, the event goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The program aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships and build on their existing knowledge and connections. Some of the many government trade and investment agencies participating include: Invest Lithuania, Invest Romania, Invest Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency, Business Sweden, ADR Nord-Est, Ministry of Civil Affairs of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Enterprise Greece, Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye, Invest in Andalucia, Czech Invest, Invest Moldova, IDA Ireland, Regional Development Agency ROD Ajdovščina, Rhode Island Executive Office of Commerce (Secretary of Commerce), Select Chicago, Pulaski County, Virginia EDA, Virginia's First Industrial Facilities Authority (VRIFA), Plovdiv Municipality and Germany Trade and Invest.About Zefyr Life: Zefyr Life is the new premium digital film media on the Art of Living. It features intimate conversations with talented personalities whose lives are defined by uncompromising freedom, pioneering creativity and willpower. Personalities who believe that our lives can be designed and that the world can be changed if we first change ourselves. In today's interconnected world, change can happen faster than ever. Zefyr Life wants to encourage people to 'Think big, because the world is small’. Visit www.zefyrlife.com Contact: contact@zefyrlife.com