Unique Golf Experiences
We are the world’s premier luxury golf travel agency, creating golfing experiences to the most sought-after “bucket list” golf courses around the world.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for golf travel has risen over the past decades, making unique destinations even more sought after. Having an extended international network and being a keen golfer himself, Lars Svensson, Managing Director at Eagle Club Travel, has played or visited many of the private and championship courses around the World. Therefore, the decision was clear:
‘The exclusivity and admission to the best, most sought-after championship and private courses in the World, speaks to any golfer,’ says Lars Svensson. ’Are you searching for a unique golf trip anywhere in the World, Eagle Golf Travel is here to help you. Searching for a bespoke or planned golf trip? Let us know.’
Eagle Club Travel offers 4-5 annual golf experiences to ‘bucket-list’ destinations and courses around the World. You will play 18, 27 or 36 holes every day, either with a caddie, forecaddie or buggy, depending on what the respective course can offer.
All Eagle Club Travel experiences include 5* hotels incl. breakfast every day, daily lunch served at the respective golf clubs, and both the welcome- and farewell dinners served at exquisite local restaurants.
All destinations, courses, and hotels are carefully selected, and we will of course take care of all ground transportation at the destination, check-in at all hotels and golf courses. There will be a golf concierge available 24/7 on location.
‘As we focus on delivering the industry’s best possible advising and service to the market’s best prices, we only cooperate with carefully selected hotels and golf courses. This ensures that our high demands for quality, price and service are complied with. Therefore, we always conduct all our experiences with a golf host or concierge, and with min. 12/max. 16 guests per trip.’, says the new travel agent.
Eagle Club Travel is a collaboration between Caddie Golf Travel, an award-winning Danish golf travel agency, and Eagle Club Indoor Golf, Denmark’s leading simulator golf center.
Eagle Club Travel is a member of the Danish Travel Guarantee Fund via Caddie Golf (reg. no. 2201)
Lars Svensson
Eagle Club Travel
+45 70154646
ls@eagleclubtravel.com