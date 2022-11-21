Accelerando Names Steven Raft as Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Key Operations and Finance Leader Steven Raft has been appointed Chief Operating and Financial Officer for Accelerando's companies, MatchMySound and RealTime Audio

LITCHFIELD, Conn., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelerando, LLC, today announced its appointment of Steven Raft as chief operating and financial officer of RealTime Audio, and chief operating officer of MatchMySound, effective immediately.

Raft comes to Accelerando from Tandem Careplanning where he served as chief financial officer for five years. Prior to his time with Tandem, Raft led restructuring and organizational efforts as CFO and then COO at Alfred Music. Earlier in his career, he was CFO of Cerwin-Vega, the world-renowned loudspeaker company.

"It's great to return full-circle to the music industry, and for such an innovative and energized music edtech company," said Raft. "I am thrilled about this tremendous opportunity to work with such passionate teams at both MatchMySound and RealTime Audio."

MatchMySound is Accelerando's flagship music practice and feedback technology powering music education platforms that serve musicians worldwide. RealTime Audio, a new company formed in 2020 by MatchMySound and Taylor Robinson Music, features technology that enables musicians to play or sing together online in real time using an ultra-low latency video and audio platform.

"We are thrilled to have Steven onboard," said Accelerando Founder and CEO David Smolover. "In addition to his operational and financial expertise, Steven is a passionate believer in music education. He is a great fit for both MatchMySound and RealTime Audio!"

ABOUT ACCELERANDO, LLC

Accelerando is a music education company that specializes in music assessment technology. Its flagship practice and feedback technology, MatchMySound, powers its own polyphonic and monophonic guided practice apps, in addition to Noteflight's SoundCheck, MusicFirst's Practice First, Habits of a Successful Musician series, and Piano Adventures' Sightreading Coach. In December 2020, MatchMySound and Taylor Robinson Music formed RealTime Audio, the only solution on the market that allows for seamless and synchronous remote music performance for both audio and video. RealTime Audio features technology that enables musicians to play or sing together in real time with an ultra-low latency video and audio platform.

A respected technology innovator, Accelerando has license agreements with major publishers, including Hal Leonard, GIA Publications, Music Sales, and Piano Adventures. Accelerando also works with School of Rock, one of the world's largest music lesson providers. The company's mission is to make learning music fun, exciting, and affordable, and proudly serves its solutions to publishers, schools, private teachers, student musicians, and hobbyists worldwide.

