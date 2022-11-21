Alice M. Fisk 1930-2022

Alice Fisk, 92, Bismarck, passed away on November 17, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 508 Raymond St, Bismarck; luncheon will be served after the service.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7:00 PM, with a rosary/vigil service starting at 7:00 PM on Monday, Nov. 21 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Alice Marie Fisk (nee Howen), was born November 13, 1930, to the late William and Iva Howen, in Grand Forks, ND. She graduated from Williston High School and attended UND Williston.

Alice married her Knight in Shining Armor, Ralph Fisk, on September 21, 1951 in Key West, Florida, and spent 20 years as a US Navy wife. They had six children.

She worked as a Legal Secretary for 28 years and retired in 1995 from the ND Supreme Court where she worked as a Legal Secretary for Chief Justice Ralph Erickstad. She served as the president of the ND Association of Legal Secretaries and the National Association of Legal Secretaries.

Alice had many passions. She loved gardening, dancing, travel, and working on family genealogy. She was always up for a challenge. She loved to travel with her husband Ralph and her brother- and sister-in-law, Dean and Iris Fisk, her best friend. Alice was also an avid member of the local Sam's camping club.

Alice was a gardener extraordinaire, not only with flowers but also with her extensive family. She had the gift of growing and nurturing, not only her plants but people as well. She was always looking for new blooms and watching her family bloom and blossom.

Alice is survived by her children, Debbie Tweeten (John), Mesa, AZ, Barb King, Mandan, ND, Paul Fisk (Jennifer), Onalaska, WI, Ralph Fisk (Gail), Fargo, ND, Edie Markhouse (Bob), Bismarck, ND; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her sister, Judy Long, Williston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her son, David; her parents, Bill and Iva Howen and several siblings.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of CHI St Alexius and Missouri Slope Assisted Living for their excellent care of Alice. A special thank you goes to Dr. Mark Erickstad for many years of care and friendship to Alice. An extra special thank you goes to Barb King, her daughter, who provided endless love and care to Alice.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obituaries/alice-fisk