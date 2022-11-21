India Rice Milling Market Share to Surpass USD 77.7 Mn by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India Rice Milling Market size was US$ 64.5 Mn in 2021 and the market is forecast to reach US$ 77.7 Mn by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Rice milling is an important phase in the post-production of rice. A rice milling system goal is to produce clean, wholesome white rice by cleaning contaminants, branding the layers, and removing the husk. The majority of rice cultivars have 69% starchy endosperm, 20% rice hull, and 11% bran layers. India is the world's largest exporter of rice and the world's second-biggest rice producer as it has one of the largest and oldest agro-processing industries in the world of rice mills. In addition, India produced 120 million tonnes of rice in 2021 compared to 53.6 million tonnes in 1980.
Market Influencing Factors
Increased investment in the technology upgrade and modernization of Indian rice mills, and government-supportive policies and programs, are driving the India rice mills market. The government has been promoting modified paddy cultivation techniques such as Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), System of Rice Intensification (SRI), and Line Transplanting under various crop development programs of the Bringing Green Revolution to Eastern India (BGREI), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and National Food Security Mission (NFSM) in order to increase the production and productivity of rice in the nation (RKVY).
Additionally, the government is increasing the production of rice through a combination of guaranteed procurement, support pricing, and subsidies on essential inputs like irrigation, energy, and chemical fertilizers. For instance, in December 2021, the Prime Minister of India officially opened the new Speed Breeding Facility (SpeedBreed) at IRRI SARC. This facility will speed up the plant growth cycle of crops and enable rice plants to advance for five generations per year instead of just one to two under normal circumstances. This is essential for quickly transferring significant features (such as low GI and resistance to biotic and abiotic stressors) to well-known Indian rice varieties.
The government has also boosted its technological investment and funding for contemporary rice processing. Modernization of the single-huller mills was introduced in 1976 through a modification to the Rice Mill Industry Regulation Provision, which included separators, centrifugal de-huskers, and paddy cleaners. In general, classic huller-type processing machines make up the majority of rice mills in India. Thus, these factors fuel the growth of the India rice milling market.
Nevertheless, small modern rice mills are gradually improving in terms of cost-effectiveness and efficiency. Additionally, businesses like Buhler India have been spending money to upgrade the technology used in the Indian rice milling industry, which is further driving the market growth.
Reducing the time required for downstream processing and modernizing rice mills both help to meet domestic and international demand for rice. A growing population will also raise the demand for rice, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion. On the other hand, the significant upfront cost may impede market expansion during the anticipated time frame.
Segmentation Analysis
In 2021, on the basis of components, the rice whitening machinery segment dominated the market share and is likely to maintain its position over the prediction period. The growing demand for high-quality rice in various states fuels the growth of the segment in the region. In addition, owing to the length grader machinery and increased demand for premium quality rice in the country is driving the segment growth in the market.
In 2021, in terms of type, the 1 to 10 tons segment had the leading position in the market due to the existence of many small-scale companies in the country. In addition, the more than 20 tons segment is likely to have the highest growth rate over the analysis period. Due to the growing population and increasing demand for rice in India the segment is growing in the market. Furthermore, agriculture modernization initiatives and government support are likely to contribute to the segment growth in the market.
Leading Companies
The prominent companies in the India rice milling market are:
G.G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.
Patker Engineers
KRBL Limited
Savco Sales Pvt Ltd.
Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd.
G.S International
Bühler India
Fowler Westrup
Satake Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Key Developments by these Players
In Aug 2022, Bühler India opens a cutting-edge color sorter production facility in Bengaluru as part of its "Make in India" strategy. In keeping with Bühler's philosophy of "in the region, for the region," this new factory provides clients in the area with top-notch products with the added benefit that they are made in India. This will make it possible for India's grains and food industries to easily acquire the most recent color sorting technology, directly enhancing the quality and safety of food.
In March 2020, Satake Corporation announced the establishment of a rice processing factory in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam's Dong Thap province, which is owned and run by Vinaseed, Vietnam National Seed Group Joint Stock Company. The newest rice processing line at Vinaseed has a 14-ton paddy-per-hour processing capacity. The majority of the essential processing parts, including the optical sorter RGBR, polisher KB, and abrasive milling machine VTA, were supplied by Satake.
Segmentation Outline
The India rice milling market segmentation focuses on Components and Types.
Segmentation based on Component
Rice Whitening Machinery
Pre-Cleaner Machinery
Paddy Separator Machinery
Length Grader Machinery
Others
Segmentation based on Type
1 to 10 Tons
10 to 20 Tons
More than 20 Tons
