Physical Retail Still Dominates For Certain Product Categories
EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail trends analysis shows some interesting things about the ways in which the pandemic has shaped consumer shopping expectations and preferences.
Although e-commerce has been boosted by the pandemic, there are certain product categories that customers still opt to primarily buy in-store. Among these are grocery and household products.
In the second half of 2022, Morning Consult reported that globally 83% of consumers prefer to buy groceries and household goods offline.
Similarly, ENGINE found that 74% of US consumers prefer to buy everyday household items in-store in a recent study.
PYMNTS and Toshiba also reported that 76% of pharmacy shoppers in the US primarily buy in-store.
Post-Covid Shopping Behavior Stats Offer Insight Into Consumer Buying Preferences
It's been two years since the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe, and businesses are starting to get a glimpse of what a post-pandemic world looks like. In particular, shopping behaviors have shifted in significant ways.
Businesses need to pay attention to these changes in order to stay competitive. For example, 91% of consumers say they're likely to continue buying more items online in the future, so e-commerce sellers need to make sure they're well-prepared for this trend. Additionally, physical retail still dominates for certain product categories such as groceries and household products. B2B buyers have also changed the way they shop, with 52% saying they will never go back to the old pre-pandemic way of buying.
The Stats on Post-Pandemic Purchasing Habits
52% Of B2B Buyers Say They Will Never Go Back to Pre-pandemic Ways of Buying
A lot of Covid-19 pandemic buying analysis has focused on consumers. But B2B buyers have also changed the way they shop.
In fact, 52% of B2B buyers say they will never go back to the old pre-pandemic way of buying, according to a survey by Considered Content.
Notably, 66% are now self-serving more information before contacting vendors, highlighting why it’s vital that B2B sellers provide as much information as possible through their key selling channels.
91% Of Consumers Are Likely to Continue Buying More Online
One of the big things to come out of the pandemic was the acceleration of e-commerce. Some reported that e-commerce experienced five years of growth in a matter of months.
A survey of consumers in the US, UK and Australia by Nosto found that 67% increased their online purchasing since the start of the pandemic.
It seems that this growth in e-commerce isn’t disappearing as the world opens up again.
91% said they’re likely to continue purchasing more items online in the future in the same survey.
Over 70% Of Consumers Are Mixing Online and Offline Retail Channels
Although the pandemic saw e-commerce sales increase with stores temporarily closed in many parts of the world, it’s clear that consumers aren’t done with physical channels.
75% of US consumers say they’re researching and purchasing both in-store and online in a recent survey by McKinsey. This is across a wide range of product categories.
This is almost mirrored in the UK where EY reported that 72% of consumers mix online and in-store purchasing for major shopping events.
Globally, Bazaarvoice’s Shopper Experience Index 2022 found that 64% of shoppers have primarily used a hybrid method of shopping for the last six months.
Takeaways
It's evident that businesses must pay attention to the changes in consumer shopping behaviors. The stats show that consumers are continuing to move towards online purchasing, and that physical retail still dominates for certain product categories. Additionally, B2B buyers have changed the way they shop, with a majority saying they will never go back to the old pre-pandemic way of buying. It's clear that businesses need to adapt their strategies in order to stay competitive in today's marketplace.
Continue investing in e-commerce technology solutions and omnichannel technology solutions to stay on top of the evolving reality of post-pandemic customer preferences. This is the way forward for both consumer brands and B2B e-commerce businesses.
