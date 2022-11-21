Art laureate and enthusiastic representative of abstract figuration
Abstract or figurative - for Gabriele Schmalfeldt this is not a question of faith. For her, her work is not only a passion and a destiny, but a tool of her cognition. Her work challenges the viewer to follow the painter to the painting as an object and ultimately to understand it as a sign - ideally as one that only appears when the elements suddenly come together on the canvas, a new, unknown subject emerges, which means a visual experience for the recipient.
— Thomas Stephan
She regards the reduction of her works, for example of a human face to coloured spots or indeterminate shadows, as her typical stylistic device for expressing herself. The art prize winner sees herself as an aspiring artist who has discovered painting for herself in recent decades.
Schmalfeldt attended various courses and seminars before she completed her professional training at the Bad Reichenhall Art Academy in 2000. There she worked with Alex Bär, Andrea Rozorea, Luise Kloos, Alfred Darda, Robert Zielasco and Matthias Kroth.
Her painting is deliberately simple and clear, without much symbolism. Playful, witty and charming are her reduced figures, often group representations, which she creates in mixed media mostly on canvas. Anyone who tries to look for political traces in Schmalfeldt's paintings as a viewer is mistaken. The artist has a private happiness at heart and avoids any criticism. Each unique piece is a complete thought.
Exhibitions (excerpt)
2020 North German Art as a Guest in the Grauerort Fortress
2020 "Emotions" - Lüneburg
2019 KUNSTWERK-WERKKUNST - Reinbek
2019 International Art Exhibition FORM-A(R)T - Glinde
2018 Hamburg Gateway to the World
2018 KUNSTWERK / WORK ART - Reinbek
2017 AURAKURE - Hamburg
2017 Hamburg shows art - Stadtpark Hamburg
2016 ART Innsbruck - Innsbruck
Art Awards
2019 Palm Art Award - Recognition Price
2016 KITZ Award - Certificate of Excellence
Short description
Company description
Inspire Art, an art gallery based in Dresden, which was founded in January 2005, looks back on very different projects, exhibitions and concepts, cooperation with universities and a charitable commitment. We make art a real experience for many people.
