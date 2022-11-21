2022: Give Thanks for Grocery Workers. 2023: Provide Recognition.

Nov 21, 2022

By: Dan Ratner, Senior Director, Member Services, FMI

More than most years, in 2022 food retailers realized the value and importance of a strong workforce. From frontline associates to cake decorators, grocers have been making recruitment and retention of talent a top priority throughout this continuing “great resignation” era.

As we step into a busy and unpredictable holiday season and more employees are needed to support the higher than usual demand at grocery stores, we know from The Food Retailing Industry Speaks survey that food retailers are turning to innovative ways to fill the work shifts including offering flex time, bonuses, improve benefits and higher compensation.

Gratitude and recognition changes everything. It’s well known that good relationships keep us healthy and happy. Discovering new ways to give thanks and connect should be a joy. There’s no better time to give thanks for loyal, dedicated, and reliable grocery employees than Thanksgiving. As the most food-centric holiday in the year, your community will be thankful for each and every one of your associates as they shop your stores for products to fill their pantries and bellies.

After the busy holiday season and the turn of the new year, it will be time to make 2023 plans to recognize your company’s employees and engage your community. Take time now to make a plan and strategize how you will celebrate Supermarket Employee Day on February 22, 2023. Save the date and don’t miss the opportunity for your local community to express their gratitude and build awareness for the importance of these frontline heroes that are helping feed their families and neighbors.

FMI will be updating resources and tools on the Supermarket Employee Day website in the coming weeks to provide new and enhanced methods of paying tribute and celebrating these heroes among us.

Happy Thanksgiving!

