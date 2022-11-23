SoluLab Offers a 50% Discount on Hiring Dedicated Developers this Thanksgiving
SoluLab will cover 50% of the first month's invoice as their thanksgiving gift to bring your business dreams to reality!INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoluLab believes that whether kickstarting the development of any product or making the essential curve, an innovator sets their table first, not just on Thanksgiving but every day. They must bring in the right people and tools to create a powerful team for your growth journey.
Knowing well the nitty-gritty's involved in putting together a powerful team, this Thanksgiving SoluLab offers to help fill in the empty chairs on the table and expand the product development team for innovators, technologists, and visionaries across the globe.
From start-ups to enterprises, companies of various sizes and from different industries can hire dedicated developers that specialize in emerging technologies along with quality assurance engineers, and business analysts. SoluLab specializes in emerging technology. And for this thanksgiving, offers a resource pool at 1950 USD that includes the following -
1. Full stack engineer
2. Web3JS developer
3 .Blockchain project manager
4. Unity developer
5. Blockchain developer
6. NFT developer
7. Metaverse developer
8. DeFi developer
This discount can be availed by simply signing a 5-month contract only.
What does SoluLab promise?
Hand-picked developers
Silicon-Valley caliber developers who have worked previously for Fortune 1000 companies.
The right developer within 48 hours
Add a member to the team, as they handle all aspects of finding, vetting, and choosing.
Communicating with the client
In addition to the project system, they can reach SoluLab on all the platforms.
A commitment to confidentiality
Get the highest level of privacy for data with an NDA for utmost security.
Multiple and flexible hiring options
Flexibility in scaling and pricing when hiring developers.
For more details, contact sales@solulab.com or call on +1 347 270 8590
About SoluLab
SoluLab Inc is a leading Blockchain, AI, & IoT solutions provider company, started by the former VP of Goldman Sachs and former principal software architect of Citrix.
1. 1500+ clients across 30+ countries with a 97% success rate
2. Ranked 33rd on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ list.
3. Top Blockchain development company by Goodfirms, Clutch, and Gartner in 2020 and 2021.
4. Microsoft Silver Certified Partner, Google Developer Certified Agency, and Hyperledger Certified Service Provider.
5. Video Testimonial of AnrKeyX COO, whom we helped in raising 2.2M USD funding through our MVP development – https://bit.ly/3RZzFAS
