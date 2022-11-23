Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,368 in the last 365 days.

SoluLab Offers a 50% Discount on Hiring Dedicated Developers this Thanksgiving

SoluLab Offers a 50% Discount on Hiring Dedicated Developers this Thanksgiving

SoluLab Offers a 50% Discount on Hiring Dedicated Developers this Thanksgiving

SoluLab will cover 50% of the first month's invoice as their thanksgiving gift to bring your business dreams to reality!

INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoluLab believes that whether kickstarting the development of any product or making the essential curve, an innovator sets their table first, not just on Thanksgiving but every day. They must bring in the right people and tools to create a powerful team for your growth journey.

Knowing well the nitty-gritty's involved in putting together a powerful team, this Thanksgiving SoluLab offers to help fill in the empty chairs on the table and expand the product development team for innovators, technologists, and visionaries across the globe.

SoluLab will cover 50% of the first month's invoice as their thanksgiving gift to bring your business dreams to reality!

From start-ups to enterprises, companies of various sizes and from different industries can hire dedicated developers that specialize in emerging technologies along with quality assurance engineers, and business analysts. SoluLab specializes in emerging technology. And for this thanksgiving, offers a resource pool at 1950 USD that includes the following -
1. Full stack engineer
2. Web3JS developer
3 .Blockchain project manager
4. Unity developer
5. Blockchain developer
6. NFT developer
7. Metaverse developer
8. DeFi developer

This discount can be availed by simply signing a 5-month contract only.

What does SoluLab promise?

Hand-picked developers
Silicon-Valley caliber developers who have worked previously for Fortune 1000 companies.

The right developer within 48 hours
Add a member to the team, as they handle all aspects of finding, vetting, and choosing.

Communicating with the client
In addition to the project system, they can reach SoluLab on all the platforms.

A commitment to confidentiality
Get the highest level of privacy for data with an NDA for utmost security.

Multiple and flexible hiring options
Flexibility in scaling and pricing when hiring developers.

For more details, contact sales@solulab.com or call on +1 347 270 8590

About SoluLab

SoluLab Inc is a leading Blockchain, AI, & IoT solutions provider company, started by the former VP of Goldman Sachs and former principal software architect of Citrix.

1. 1500+ clients across 30+ countries with a 97% success rate
2. Ranked 33rd on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ list.
3. Top Blockchain development company by Goodfirms, Clutch, and Gartner in 2020 and 2021.
4. Microsoft Silver Certified Partner, Google Developer Certified Agency, and Hyperledger Certified Service Provider.
5. Video Testimonial of AnrKeyX COO, whom we helped in raising 2.2M USD funding through our MVP development – https://bit.ly/3RZzFAS

Utpal Betai
SoluLab
+1 347-270-8590
sales@solulab.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

SoluLab Offers a 50% Discount on Hiring Dedicated Developers this Thanksgiving

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.