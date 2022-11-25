Dr Madhab Paul on Great Majestic India: rays of hope for global peace-prosperity

Great Majestic India, rays of hope for global peace-prosperity! Dr. Madhab Paul, author of the book: "Great Majestic India, rays of hope for global peace-prosperity" Dr. Madhab Paul is the Founder, Director & MD of MiTA. Innovation is the center pillar of MiTA: management, innovation & technology applications

This book, “Great Majestic India: rays of hope for global peace-prosperity” is not about glorifying India. It explores how India can help make Better New World.

The book, "Great Majestic India: rays of hope for global peace-prosperity" explores: "How India, the largest Democracy & 5th largest Global Economy, can help make better New World?" Buy now on Amazon” — Dr. Madhab Paul, PhD