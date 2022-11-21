Sildenafil Citrate Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Predominance Of Diabetes Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Sildenafil Citrate Market:

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, TELANGANA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sildenafil Citrate Market size is estimated to reach $1.91 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sildenafil is a prescription medication utilized to treat erectile dysfunction (impotence) in men. It performs by raising blood flow to the penis. This assists men to obtain or keep up an erection. It is classified among the class of medications recognized as phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE 5) or phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors. Phosphodiesterase type-5 (PDE-5) or phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors are a novel class of vasoactive medications that have been established for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). The technique of activity includes active inhibition of the PDE-5 enzyme and consequent boost in cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) and effortless muscle relaxation in the penis. Sildenafil citrate (Viagra) is a powerful and discriminatory PDE-5 inhibitor, which is the earliest medication in this class to be endorsed for the treatment of ED. Sildenafil citrate (Viagra) is a novel oral medicine that restricts phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) in the corpus cavernosum to expedite penile erection for the treatment of male impotence. Sildenafil enhances exercise capability, WHO functional class, and hemodynamics in patients with symptomatic pulmonary arterial hypertension. The surging population of the elderly is set to drive the Sildenafil Citrate. The soaring initiatives adopted by the government and non-governmental organizations to boost awareness of erectile dysfunction including phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate is set to propel the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Sildenafil Citrate Industry Outlook.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Sildenafil-Citrate-Market-Research-501922

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Sildenafil Citrate Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of erectile dysfunction requiring application of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate in the North American region.

Sildenafil Citrate Market growth is being driven by the expanding pervasiveness of erectile dysfunction owing to soaring blood pressure, diabetes and smoking, and the inactive lifestyle. However, the misutilization of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate by completely healthy means for recreational reasons and subsequently become psychologically dependent on the medicine to acquire an erection and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Sildenafil Citrate Market.

Sildenafil Citrate Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Sildenafil Citrate Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501922

Segmental Analysis:

Sildenafil Citrate Market Segment Analysis – By Application Type: The Sildenafil Citrate Market based on application type can be further segmented into Medical Uses and Non-Medical Uses. The Medical Uses Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of sildenafil citrate as a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor in the treatment of ailments like erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The soaring financing in triggering innovation in the different medical applications of Sildenafil Citrate is further propelling the growth of the Medical Uses segment. Furthermore, the Medical Uses segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of Viagra (Sildenafil) being a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor for the treatment of conditions like mountain sickness, Raynaud’s phenomenon and may help patients with congestive heart failure or diastolic dysfunction based on investigations.

Sildenafil Citrate Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Sildenafil Citrate Market based on the application can be further segmented into Erectile Dysfunction, Angina Pectoris, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Others. The Erectile Dysfunction Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the expanding predominance of erectile dysfunction among men worldwide resulting in the soaring application of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate. Observance of “National Impotence Day” and initiatives like Men’s Health Month which boost awareness regarding erectile dysfunction are further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Pulmonary Hypertension segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of Sildenafil Citrate in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension wherein Sildenafil is a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor that brings about pulmonary arterial vasodilation and minimization in pulmonary artery pressures based on investigations conducted on dogs.

Sildenafil Citrate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Sildenafil Citrate Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Sildenafil Citrate Market) held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the rising pervasiveness of erectile dysfunction and the existence of superior healthcare infrastructure in the region. The soaring novel R&D initiatives associated with the establishment of new drug molecules, the great demand for erectile dysfunction medications like phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors including Sildenafil Citrate, and the existence of key players like Torrent Pharma Inc., in the region, are propelling the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sildenafil Citrate Market are -

1. Aglowmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

2. Ind-Swift Limited

3. Alembic Chemical Works Co Ltd.

4. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

5. Atlas Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the Sildenafil Citrate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501922

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17377/erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062