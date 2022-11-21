Global Smartphone Application Processor (AP) Market Report to 2027 - Increasing Number of Smartphone Users, Rise in Consumer Spending & Mounting Penetration of Internet Users are Among Growth Factors

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartphone Application Processor (AP) Market: Analysis By Operating System (Android, iOS, and Others), By Application (Camera, Gaming, Photo and Video Editing, and Others), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smartphone application processor market in 2021 was valued at US$15.95 billion. The market is expected to reach US$29.14 billion by 2027.

A smartphone application processor is a system that contains a chip which assists the smartphones operating system. The performance of the smartphone is at the optimal level with the use of an application processor. Smartphone experience of the customers is increasing due to the use of advanced processors.

Technological advancements make processors better for smartphones. The key players are launching premium processors that come with high-end features such as the launch of the Octa-core processor. Therefore, technological advancements and rapid innovations are expected to expand the demand for smartphone application processors in the forthcoming years. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 10.6% during the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Operating System: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into three segments based on the operating system: Android, iOS, and Others. In 2021, android held a major share of 71.4% in the market. On the other hand, the iOS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forthcoming years on account of growing popularity of iPhone devices and rising demand for Apple smartphones by young generation across the world.

By Application: The report further provides the segmentation based on the application: Camera, Gaming, Photo & Video Editing, and Others. The camera held the highest share of more than 35% in the market. The market's expansion is aided by the growing demand for advanced features from growing base of tech-savvy consumers such as enhanced camera functionality, high end graphics, long battery life, etc.

By Region: The report provides insight into the smartphone application processor market based on the regions namely North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , and the Rest of the World. North America held the major share of above 38% in the market owing to rise in the adoption of smartphones, advancements in technological to sustain the consumer demand for smartphones and the presence of leading manufacturers of smartphones in the region.

In Asia Pacific, China held almost 52% share in the market owing to the rise in spending, consistent advancement in smartphone technology and growing emphasis on powerful processors. Whereas, in Europe, Germany is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecasted period.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global smartphone application processor market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as increasing number of smartphone users, rise in consumer spending, mounting penetration of internet, rapid urbanization, and many other factors. With rapid urbanization and a rise in consumer spending, it is observed that both individuals are rapidly becoming tech savvy and are preferring to buy smartphones with advanced features, which is leading to rising demand for smartphone application processors. Thus, rapid urbanization and a rise in consumer spending have positively contributed to the market growth.

Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, high cost associated with development and operations, performance and heating related problems, constantly changing requirements of the processors, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as growing execution of artificial intelligence in smartphones, accelerating adoption of 5G technology, technological advancements and rapid innovations, etc. The smartphone manufacturers are increasingly deploying the 5G processors to serve the increasing demand and changing customer preferences. Moreover, the intensive utilization of IoT devices, increasing utilization in automated factories, the higher number of streaming content are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the overall demand growth of the 5G processor in coming years. Hence, with accelerating adoption of 5G technology, the demand for 5G attached application processor is increasing, thus booting the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 weakened the demand of smartphones due to halted production activities, and as people started budgeting and shopped less during the pandemic phase. This decline in smartphone production directly affected the demand of application processors as a smartphone processor is a central hub of the smartphone and is directly responsible for the performance of the device. However, after the relaxation of the lockdown, the industry responded positively to the crisis. The technological innovations have also helped smartphone application processor retailers to align with safety regulations in stores.

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Smartphone Application Processor Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Qualcomm Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Segments

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 MediaTek Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Regions

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Apple Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Operating Segment

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Operating Segments

8.4.3 Business Strategy

8.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Operating Segments

8.5.3 Business Strategy

8.6 Lenovo Group Limited

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Operating Segments

8.6.3 Business Strategy

8.7 Intel Corporation

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Operating Segments

8.7.3 Business Strategy

8.8 Nvidia Corporation

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Operating Segments

8.8.3 Business Strategy

8.9 Broadcom Inc.

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Operating Segments

8.9.3 Business Strategy

8.10 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Operating Segments

8.10.3 Business Strategy

8.11 Renesas Electronics Corporation

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Operating Segments

8.11.3 Business Strategy

8.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Operating Segments

8.12.3 Business Strategy

8.13 Unisoc Technology Co., Ltd.

8.13.1 Business Overview

8.13.2 Business Strategy

