Beer Industry in India: Market Share, Size, Consumption, SWOT Analysis, Top Companies, Brands, Research Report 2022-2027

Beer Industry in India

India Beer Market to Reach INR 580 Billion by 2027, Propelled by Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Indian Beer Market Outlook:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Beer Industry in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India beer market reached a value of INR 350 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 580 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2027. Beer represents an alcoholic beverage produced by mixing fermented yeast, hops, water, and cereal grains, such as rye, corn, barley, wheat, rice, etc. It is a rich source of essential minerals, polyphenols, antioxidants, fibers, vitamins, etc. Consequently, if consumed in moderation, beer can assist in preventing heart diseases, kidney stones, diabetes, high cholesterol, etc. Furthermore, it is usually packaged and stored in glass bottles as well as metal cans and manufactured in macro-, micro-and craft breweries. In India, beer is commonly available in lager, porter, ale, stout, and malt variants and infused with various additional flavorings of fruits and herbs to enhance its taste and fragrance.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beer-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing consumer inclination towards alcoholic beverages during celebrations and cultural gatherings is primarily driving the India beer market. Additionally, the emerging trend of socializing, particularly among working professionals and millennials, and easy product availability via online platforms are also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of canned beer, owing to its convenient transportation, ease of handling, longer shelf-life, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are offering craft and specialty beer in customized and exotic flavors, including strawberry, apple, blueberry, lime, peach, pineapple, etc., which is stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of freshly brewed, on-tap, and low-calorie product variants is anticipated to fuel the India beer market over the forecasted period.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Standard Lager

• Premium Lager

• Specialty Beer

• Others

Breakup by Packaging:

• Glass

• PET Bottle

• Metal Can

• Others

Breakup by Production:

• Macro-Brewery

• Micro-Brewery

• Others

Breakup by Alcohol Content:

• High

• Low

• Alcohol-Free

Breakup by Flavor:

• Flavored

• Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• On-Trades

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

• Electric Vehicles Market

• South Africa White Cement Market

• Transplant Box Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/transplant-box-market-2022-growth-factors-leading-companies-share-size-latest-trends-forecast-analysis-report-2027

• Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/agricultural-ventilation-fans-market-2022-growth-factors-leading-companies-share-size-latest-trends-forecast-analysis-report-2027

• Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/military-electro-optical-and-infrared-systems-market-2022-growth-factors-top-companies-share-size-analysis-report-2027

• Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/infrastructure-as-a-service-iaas-market-2022-size-to-accrue-us-279-5-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-26-69

• Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/irritable-bowel-syndrome-treatment-market-2022-size-to-accrue-us-3-8-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-9-4

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.