Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size to Reach US$ 106.05 Billion During 2022-2027 | Industry Forecast

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) industry?

The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market size reached US$ 67.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 106.05 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.40% during 2022-2027.

What is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO)?

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) represents wireless service providers who lease network capacity from third-party mobile network operators (MNOs) at wholesale prices and resell it under their own business brand to consumers. They operate on numerous operational modes, including full MVNO, reseller, service operator, etc.

As compared to MNOs, MVNO services are available at lower rates and customized plans and facilitate greater advantages as there is no need for substantial investments or sizable workforces to create and maintain networks. Consequently, they find extensive applications in several business, industrial, and residential establishments across the globe.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market?

The increasing requirement for communication-based services with improved network facilities is among the key factors driving the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market. Besides this, the escalating popularity of digital services, such as cloud-based solutions, mobile money, machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the launch of various favorable regulatory frameworks by government bodies across countries aimed at promoting the co-existence of MVNOs with MNOs is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the shifting preferences toward cost-effective wireless network services for day-to-day requirements that include OTT streaming, online gaming, video conferences, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth of the MVNO market.

In addition to this, the development of advanced LTE infrastructures, the emerging trend of embedded sim cards, and the introduction of 5G MVNO technology to deliver efficient communication services with low latency are anticipated to fuel the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Media and Entertainment

• Discount

• Business

• Cellular M2M

• Migrant

• Retail

• Telecom

• Roaming

Breakup by Operational Model:

• Reseller MVNO

• Service Operator MVNO

• Full MVNO

Breakup by Service Type:

• Postpaid

• Prepaid

Breakup by Subscribers:

• Business

• Individual/Residential

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• Airvoice Wireless

• Amdocs

• Asahi Net Inc.

• Boost Mobile

• FreedomPop

• Friendi Mobile

• Kajeet Inc.

• Kddi Corporation

• Lebara

• Lycamobile

• Tracfone Wireless Inc

• Virgin Media Business.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

