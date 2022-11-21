Global Boat Building Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Boat Building Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Boat Building Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Boat Building Market Report 2021” forecasts the boat building market is expected to reach $48.35 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.8%. The boat building market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 and reach $62.67 billion in 2030.

Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of market growth in the forecast period.

Boat Building Market Trends

Boat building manufacturers are increasingly offering self-sailing boats to cater to the growing demand for autonomous sailing. Self-sailing boats are designed with software that allow boats to independently move from point-to-point, avoiding obstacles and working with other boats along the way. A number of maritime businesses are using remote control and self-sailing boats. These autonomous self-sailing boats are also being adopted for ocean research.

Boat Building Market Overview

The boat building market consists of sales of new boats and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate boatyards. Boatyards are fixed facilities with drydocks and fabrication equipment capable of building boats, including dinghies, hovercrafts, motorboats, rowboats, yachts, sailboats, and inflatable rubber boats.

Boat Building Global Market Report 2021 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type- Recreational Boats, Commercial Boats, Military Boats

• By Propulsion- Motor Boats, Sail Boats

• By Application – Private Use, Commercial Use, Military Use

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Brunswick Boat Group, General Dynamics, Groupe Beneteau, Azimut-Benetti Group, Ferretti S.P.A.

Boat Building Market Report 2021 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth boat building global market research.

