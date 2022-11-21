Indoor Delivery Robots Market is Growing at 24% CAGR; Market Size, Opportunity, Future Outlook, share Study 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Indoor Delivery Robots Market size was US$ 16.63 Mn in 2021 and the market is forecast to reach US$ 253.76 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24% over the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 22.5% over the projection period.
An indoor delivery robot is an independent robot that offers delivery assistance. Since robotics technology offers a number of benefits compared to the traditional method of delivery, such as faster service to customers, cost efficiency, and delivery accuracy, it has been expanding rapidly across many industries for various applications. The industries that utilize the robot include food delivery in restaurants, room service, medical delivery, etc.
Market Influencing Factors
The main factors driving the global indoor delivery robot industry include the growing advances in technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, rising labor costs, and an increase in the adoption of robots for household services. For instance, in 2022, JD Logistics, which offers logistics services such as cold chain, package delivery, and cross-border logistics indoor delivery robot, launched an indoor delivery robot at China Overseas International Center in Beijing. Further, the robot can retrieve orders and parcels from the desks of approx. 2,000 office workers.
Among the other factors that boost the global indoor delivery robot industry are increasing automation, digitalization, and robotics with the utilization of big data analytics, cloud technology, and AI in the delivery procedures with the incorporation of Industry 4.0. The execution of artificial intelligence (AI) in delivery robots can offer real-time analytics and natural language processing. In addition, the application of machine learning in the delivery robot can enhance motion control capacities during their function. During the forecast period, these developments will positively impact market growth.
Furthermore, due to a number of benefits like improved efficacy, faster procedures, and higher security of the delivered goods, indoor delivery robots are being embraced for many applications at an increasing rate. The main benefits of deploying indoor delivery robots include less operating cost and a strong return on investment. Since labor cost is increasing globally, robots may act as an alternative to humans as robots can carry out difficult and risky activities. For instance, delivery robots at restaurants not only cut labor expenses but also improve the efficiency and usefulness of the robots' autonomous control by helping in several activities. such as delivering food, taking orders, chopping vegetables, etc.
Additionally, the growing use of robots in home environments is accelerating market expansion. Domestic robots may complete a variety of household activities with saving time and working effectively. For instance, the first versatile in-home robot, Aeolus Robot, was driven by recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. This robot can recognize and adapt to the surroundings and can freely learn, travel, and carry out home activities like shifting furniture, locating lost goods, and understanding the household schedule through an information-sharing network.
Furthermore, customer choices for automating delivery are forecast to present a lucrative prospect for the global indoor delivery robot market growth in the future. On the other side, the high price of indoor delivery robots may inhibit overall industry growth over the prediction period.
Segmentation Overview
In 2021, on the basis of components, the hardware segment dominated the global indoor delivery robot market and is likely to reach a value of US$ 110 Million by 2027. In addition, the control systems sub-segment of hardware maintained a leading position in 2021.
In 2021, based on robot type, the four-wheel segment had a significant market share of more than 45% due to its advantage of fitting in narrow spaces of elevators, buildings, restaurants, and others.
In 2021, on the basis of payload, the 10-50 Kg capacity segment dominated the global indoor delivery market as these delivery robots have a weight handling capability of 10 kg to 50 kg and are considered to have a huge load handling capability compared to the smaller delivery robots.
In 2021, by application, the food delivery segment led the global indoor delivery industry because COVID-19 increased the adoption of food delivery robots in situations where social distancing and human interaction became challenging. In addition, indoor delivery robots may serve as support for human staff to chop ingredients and clean, make reservations, place orders, and take payments. For instance, Richtech Robotics, a robotic solution, designed ADAM, a robotic system with multi-jointed arms, to make cocktails and coffee and can reach, pour, and stir the drinks with clear, calculated actions.
In 2021, on the basis of the end-use industry, the commercial segment dominated the global indoor delivery robot market. In addition, the sub-segment, the hotels & restaurants, will experience a growth rate of 16.7% in the global market over the forecast years. For instance, in 2014, Savioke, a robotics startup firm, launched Relay, a room service robot. The delivery robot was programmed to deliver items to guests' rooms once hotel staff received a guest's order.
In 2020, based on region, the Americas acquired a significant share of around 58% in the global indoor delivery industry owing to the existence of many technology providers. However, the Asia Pacific region will rise at the highest annual growth rate throughout the projection period. The leading factors driving the indoor delivery robot market in Asia Pacific include the increasing number of advanced robots on the market and their easy integration into various vertical markets.
Key Companies
The leading companies in the global indoor delivery robot market are:
Aethon
Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd.
Effidence
Guangzhou Aobo Information Technology Co., Ltd.
Sir Steward
Pudu Technology Inc.
Savioke Inc.
Rice Robotics Ltd.
Tactile Robots SRL
Segway Robotics Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global indoor delivery robot market segmentation focuses on Component, Robot Type, Operations, Payload, Application, Industry, and Region.
By Component Segment
Hardware
o GPS
o Cameras
o Radars
o Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors
o Control Systems
o Chassis and Motors
o Batteries
o Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)
Software
o Robotic Operating System
o Cyber Security Solutions
• Services
o Integration, Maintenance & Support
o Consulting and Training
By Robot Type Segment
2 Wheel
3 Wheel
4 Wheel
By Operations Segment
Autonomous
Remote Operated
By Payload Segment
< 0.5 Kgs
0.5 – 2 kg
2-10 Kg
10-50 Kg
> 50 Kgs
By Application Segment
Food Delivery
Parcel Delivery
Medical Delivery
Postal Delivery
Search & Rescue
By Industry Segment
Residential
Commercial
o E-commerce
o Hotels & Restaurants
o Healthcare
o Others
By Region Segment
Americas
Europe
Asia Pacific
