The President of Uzbekistan meets with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

On November 18, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

Issues of further deepening the partnership between Uzbekistan and the EU to speed up economic recovery after the pandemic and the development of interregional connectivity were discussed.

The fruitful results of the Ministerial Meeting in the European Union – Central Asia format and the EU – Central Asia Connectivity Conference “Global Gateway”, held in Samarkand on November 17-18, were highly appreciated. The President of Uzbekistan thanked the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for his support and personal participation in these important events.

Josep Borrell, in turn, welcomed Uzbekistan’s policy of strengthening regional cooperation and noted that the Central Asian countries have made great progress in this. The European Union intends to further enhance its partnership with the states of the region in politics, trade, investment, digitalization, climate change, environment, science and education.

In the context of discussing current international issues, the main attention was paid to regional cooperation in Central Asia, including in the context of the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

An agreement was reached on the development of a joint roadmap following the results of the Samarkand Conference and the early signing of an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan and the European Union.

Source: UzA

