UZBEKISTAN, November 20 - The President of Uzbekistan congratulates the President of Kazakhstan on his victory in the Presidential Elections

On November 21, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful holding of the Presidential Elections in Kazakhstan and his convincing victory.

Current issues of further strengthening the good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were considered.

The main attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming high-level meetings.

The importance of building up practical interaction in priority areas such as trade, industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and other sectors of the economy was emphasized.

Views were exchanged on issues of regional interaction.

Source: UzA

