President of Uzbekistan departs for Paris

UZBEKISTAN, November 20 - On 21 November, at the invitation of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for this country on an official visit.

In accordance with the program of the visit, it is planned to hold talks at the highest level in the Élysée Palace and meetings at the National Assembly of France.

Current issues of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation in priority areas will be considered. Views will be exchanged on the international and regional agenda.

The President of Uzbekistan will also meet with representatives of leading French companies.

It is planned to visit the Louvre Museum and the Arab World Institute, which will host the exhibitions “The Splendours of Uzbekistan’s Oases. At the Crossroads of Caravan Routes” and “The Road to Samarkand. Miracles of Silk and Gold”, dedicated to the richest cultural heritage of Uzbekistan people.

Source: UzA

