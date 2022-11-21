Japan Oral Hygiene Market Growth, Industry Demand, Share, Size, and Analysis Report 2021-2026

Japan Oral Hygiene Market

KINKI, JAPAN, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Oral Hygiene Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Japan oral hygiene market size is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Oral hygiene stands for the practice of maintaining the health of the mouth, gums, and teeth. Some of the commonly used oral care products include toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, dental floss, etc. Maintaining a healthy oral hygiene regime reduces tooth sensitivity and bad breath, lowers healthcare costs, prevents serious dental ailments, etc. Along with these practices, dentists and orthodontists also offer various services that help in preserving dental hygiene and treating numerous diseases, such as periodontal disease, gingivitis, toothache, tooth decay, oral cancer, plaque, halitosis, etc.

Japan Oral Hygiene Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of several dental problems among individuals is primarily driving the Japan oral hygiene market. This can be attributed to the high smoking rates, changing dietary practices, escalating consumption of processed food products, etc., in the country. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the importance of preventive oral care is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, consumers are increasingly shifting towards premium oral care products formulated with natural ingredients and whitening properties, which is also propelling the product demand. Furthermore, several key market players are launching various multifunctional products integrated with smart technologies, which are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the easy availability of a wide variety of oral hygiene products via different e-commerce platforms is anticipated to fuel the Japan oral hygiene market over the forecasted period.

Japan Oral Hygiene Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Toothpaste

• Toothbrushes & Accessories

• Mouthwash/Rinses

• Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

• Denture Products

• Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Adults

• Kids

• Infants

Breakup by Region:

• Kanto Region

• Kinki Region

• Central/ Chubu Region

• Kyushu-Okinawa Region

• Tohoku Region

• Chugoku Region

• Hokkaido Region

• Shikoku Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

