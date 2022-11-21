Butter Milk Market in India To Grow INR 364.7 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 22.32%

Butter Milk Market in India

DELHI, INDIA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Buttermilk Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Buttermilk Market in India Research Report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Indian buttermilk market size reached INR 108.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the buttermilk market in India is expected to reach INR 364.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.32% during 2022-2027. Buttermilk, also referred to as chaach, is obtained by churning pasteurized or fresh cream with slightly developed acidity. It is usually served cold after adding cumin powder, black salt, and chopped coriander leaves. There are two kinds of buttermilk available in the market – sour and sweet cream. It contains lactic acid that gives a slightly acidic or rancid taste and makes it easier to digest for lactose-intolerant consumers. Buttermilk also aids the human body in fighting against diseases and bacterial infections and acts as a natural treatment against swelling, irritation, and lack of appetite. As a result, chaach represents an integral part of a balanced diet and has been traditionally consumed as a refreshment drink for centuries in India.

Buttermilk Market in India Trends:

The escalating product demand as it is suitable for digestion and boosts immunity is among the primary factors driving the buttermilk market in India. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this drink as an ingredient in the manufacturing of dairy-based sauces, ice creams, and various confectionery items is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of new variants of buttermilk with traditional flavors and spices, such as curry leaves, ginger, green chili, cumin seeds, coriander, black pepper, etc., is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the increasing preferences for healthy drinks among consumers and the growing popularity of homemade beverages are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the easy product availability across online and offline organized retail channels is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the rising income levels of individuals and the emerging trend of single-serve packaging solutions are anticipated to propel the buttermilk market in India over the forecasted period.

Buttermilk Market in India 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Keyplayers:

• GCMMF

• KMF

• Mother Dairy

• RCDF

• Hatsun

The report has examined the Indian buttermilk market in 15 major states:

• Maharashtra

• Uttar Pradesh

• Andhra Pradesh

• Telangana

• Tamil Nadu

• Gujarat

• Rajasthan

• Karnataka

• Madhya Pradesh

• West Bengal

• Bihar

• Delhi

• Kerala

• Punjab

• Orissa

• Haryana

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

