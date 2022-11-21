Pulsar Circuits Technology To Expand To Become The Biggest Printed Circuit Board Suppliers
The leading printed circuit board manufacturer unveils plans for expansion in 2023KIRKLAND, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsar Circuits Technology, a leading provider of printed circuit boards for the electronics and semiconductor industries, has just announced its expansion in the fall of 2023. With over 20 years of experience in manufacturing printed circuit boards, they have been involved in all aspects of electronic manufacturing, from pre-production planning to production. They aim to offer their customers the best possible service and quality at competitive prices.
The expansion is a milestone in the company's mission to deliver world-class service and quality at unbeatable prices. It is also part of Pulsar Circuits' vision to add value to customers by making them one of North America's biggest printed circuit board suppliers.
"We are happy to announce that we have expanded our operations to become one of the largest printed circuit board providers in the country," said a spokesperson from Pulsar Circuits.
Now that they are expected to reach this goal, they will continue focusing on growing their business by providing innovative solutions for various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and medical technology.
Pulsar Circuits offers flexible manufacturing capabilities that can handle batch sizes as small as one. This means that you can make your circuit boards in the quantities you need at an affordable price. With a wide range of materials and customizations available, Pulsar Circuits also has the flexibility to help customize your printed circuit boards according to your specific specifications.
In addition to sourcing for used printed circuit boards, Pulsar offers a variety of new PCBs with pre-qualified sub-systems. These include:
● Metal Core PCBs
● SMT devices like LEDs, resistors, and capacitors.
● Radiofrequency boards
The company also provides service, consulting, and after-sales support for its customers.
"Pulsar has been a trusted leader in printed circuit board technology for over 20 years, and we are excited to take our expertise to the next level," said Walter Wolowicz. "We have seen tremendous growth in the past few years, and now it is time for us to expand into new markets by offering custom PCBs and the ability to design and manufacture products in-house. We look forward to working with our customers worldwide who demand excellence from their suppliers."
It is now expanding its operations to become one of Canada's largest suppliers, and we welcome any interested parties who wish to know more about their growth plans and opportunities!
The company has been increasing, finding the perfect balance between quality and affordability. They want to provide their customers with high-quality products that are reliable and cost-effective so they can focus on their core business of manufacturing printed circuit boards.
About Pulsar Circuits Technology-
Pulsar Circuits Technology is a Quebec-based company with 20 years of experience in the printed circuit board industry. We have been trusted by the most sophisticated customers globally, including leading PCB manufacturers.
Media Contact
Pulsar Circuits
+1 (514)-630-6028
info@pulsarcircuits.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn