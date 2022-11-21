Sodium Sulfate Market size is forecast to reach US$1.86 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Sodium Sulfate Market size is forecast to reach US$1.86 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium Sulfate Market size is forecast to reach US$1.86 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Sodium sulfate is an inorganic compound in a white crystalline solid or powder, used in the production of kraft paper, glass, paperboard, food ingredient and detergents; as well as a raw material for various chemicals such as hydrochloric acid. Globally, in the glass industry, sodium sulfate heptahydrate is used for rapid cooling of a solution, which aids in the removal of small air bubbles from molten glass. Additionally, as technology advances, sodium sulfate is being used in solar energy storage. To change from solid to liquid, sodium sulfate requires a lot of energy, which highlights its ability to store a lot of energy for a given mass. According to Solar Energy Industry Association, the US solar market installed a record 23.6 GW of solar capacity in 2021, which is a 19% increase as compared to 2020. The U.S. Solar accounted for 46% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in 2021.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sodium sulfate market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The demand for sodium sulfate, in various sectors such as personal care & cosmetics, textile & apparel and other industries, is increasing. In the emerging economies, Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are driving the sodium sulfate market.

2. The rapid growth of the food and beverage sector and an increase in demand for sodium sulfate as additives in food ingredients is one of the primary factors driving the market growth.

3. Robust demand for sodium sulfate in building construction materials is expected to rise with the growing building and construction activities; and increasing need for solar energy storage in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Sodium Sulfate Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The soaps and detergents segment accounted for around 63.7% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The properties of sodium sulfate allow the detergent powder to flow freely. Sodium sulfate is a filler in a detergent powder that allows the concentration of active matter in the powder to be adjusted as required. Also, in cleaners such as powdered laundry detergent, powdered dish detergent, and powdered carpet powder sodium sulfate is utilized.

2. Sodium Sulfate Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry : The personal care, cosmetics & Homecare segment accounted for approximately 67.4% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Sodium sulfate is primarily used in the personal care and cosmetics industry as a cleansing agent in various applications such as in shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, exfoliants, facial cleansing gels, personal hygiene products, liquid hand soaps, toothpaste and other applications.

3. Sodium Sulfate Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the sodium sulfate market in 2021 up to 58.9%, owing to the growing industrial, automotive, residential, commercial, and large infrastructure projects, in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others. The main factor behind this is the increasing demand for sodium sulfate from the building & construction and solar industries of the region. The use of sodium sulfate as a purifying agent, helps remove small air bubbles from molten glass and for thermal energy storage in solar panels, is propelling its market growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sodium Sulfate industry are:

1. Shikoku Chemicals Corporation

2. Industrias Penoles S.A. de C.V

3. Minera De Santa Marta S.A. (SAMCA Group)

4. JSC Kuchuksulfate

5. Volzhsky Orgsynthese, JSC

