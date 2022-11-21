Polypropylene And Polypropylene Composites Market Competitive Landscape, Growth, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Artificial turf for sports activities driving the growth of the Polypropylene And Polypropylene Composites Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Polypropylene And Polypropylene Composites Market size is forecast to reach US$92.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027. The use of polypropylene as engineering plastic in packaging, laboratory equipment, reusable containers, and auto components is driving the market growth. Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer that offers characteristics such as electrical insulation, heat resistance, easy–to-mould nature, and chemical resistance, which has increased its usage in recent years. Polypropylene & polypropylene composites can exhibit complex shapes, reducing the wastage of the material, and therefore are utilized in various end use industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polypropylene And Polypropylene Composites Market highlights the following areas -

1. The North America region dominates the polypropylene and polypropylene composites market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the textile & apparel industry.

2. Rapidly rising demand for polypropylene and polypropylene composites in the building and construction industry for applications such as insulating building wraps, industrial adhesives and tapes, piping, has driven the growth of the market.

3. The increasing adoption of polypropylene and polypropylene composites in electric vehicles for weight reduction has been a critical factor driving the growth of the polypropylene and polypropylene composites market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the high manufacturing cost of polypropylene composites can hinder the growth of the polypropylene and polypropylene composites market over the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Glass fiber held the largest share in the polypropylene and polypropylene composites market in 2021. Glass fibers are low in cost than aramid and carbon fibers. Many tiny glass fibers can be compiled together to form the glass fiber reinforced composites (GFRP), held in position by plastic polymer resin rigidly.

2. North America dominated the polypropylene and polypropylene composites market with a share of 34% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Because of the growing automotive sector, North America is one of the largest markets for polypropylene and polypropylene composites.

3. The chassis application held the largest share in the polypropylene and polypropylene composites market in 2021. Polypropylene and polypropylene composites lower the maintenance cost and increase the durability and lifecycle of the vehicles. Polypropylene composite materials are also used in the chassis of a car body.

4. The automotive application held the largest share in the polypropylene and polypropylene composites market after growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. The automotive industry uses polypropylene composites due to their properties such as good mechanical strength, flow ability, chemical resistance, weatherability, and since it is economical.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polypropylene And Polypropylene Composites Industry are -

1. Borealis AG

2. Sumitomo Chemicals

3. Exxon Mobil Corporation

4. Sinopec Ltd

5. SABIC



