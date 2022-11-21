USAID Continues Assistance to Protect Communities from Natural Disasters

November 21, 2022, Ulaanbaatar – The U.S. government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), launched a three-year, MNT 7.2 billion ($2.1 million) project to help Mongolian communities prepare for and effectively respond to natural disasters, with a particular focus on adjusting to the effects of climate change.

USAID’s Climate Resilient Communities project, implemented in partnership with World Vision, will help urban and rural communities in Mongolia stay safe and protect livelihoods during extreme weather events, natural disasters and livestock disease outbreaks.

“Mongolia is a country that is prone to natural disasters, and unfortunately climate change has increased the frequency and severity of many of these events.,” U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia Richard Buangan said. “This new USAID project builds on the success of previous USAID-supported activities that helped Mongolian communities prepare for and respond to natural threats.”

USAID will work with local leaders and communities to prepare for disasters and protect families, property, and livestock. The project will conduct training in emergency response, first aid, and disaster planning to help communities prepare and respond to disasters, including earthquakes, drought, dzuds (severe cold weather events), and forest and steppe fires. This project will also improve field veterinary services and work with herder communities on animal disease prevention measures.

Since 2010, USAID has been working with Mongolian communities to become more resilient to disasters by providing over MNT 30 billion (approximately $9 million) to support disaster risk reduction programs.

