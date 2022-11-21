Vacuum Packaging Market Size to Boost USD 30.5 Million By 2026 | CAGR 3.57% - IndustryARC
Increasing demand for polyamide in packaging industry and medical sector are anticipated to rise Vacuum Packaging Market growthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Vacuum Packaging Market is forecast to reach $30.5 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.57% during 2021-2026. The significant factors contributing to the growth of the market is the growing perception of high quality and hygienic food packaging. The increased need for longer product shelf-life has guided the market for vacuum packaging. Furthermore, the increasing demand for vacuum packaging from both the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries is projected to generate new opportunities for the growth of the global vacuum packaging industry in the forecast era. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15213/vacuum-packaging-market.html
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Vacuum Packaging Market highlights the following areas -
1. New and innovative technologies including the manufacture of vacuum packets containing recyclable packaging and lightweight packaging accumulate value on the demand for vacuum packaging. For instance, Clearly Clean Products LLC provides vacuum skin packaging trays consisting of recyclable plastic.
2. Ready or on-the-go meals, especially among consumers with busy lifestyles, have also witnessed a steady demand for their convenience. Due to the busy schedule and changing lifestyles, the demand for frozen food is also growing. This technique thus allows packaging cost-effectively and is estimated to rise over the forecast period.
3. The need to keep medical instruments sterile is one of the problems faced by the healthcare industry. In shielding these instruments from oxygen exposure, vacuum packaging plays a vital function, as it can adversely alter the consistency of the drug.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15213
Segmental Analysis:
1. The polyethylene segment is held the largest share in the vacuum packaging market in 2020. Due to its low manufacturing & processing costs, manufacturers prefer polyethylene over other packaging materials. It is possible to make polyethylene hard and rigid or soft and pliable. Soft and pliable films are also used in the vacuum packaging industry to package and store a wide range of items.
2. North America held the largest share with 30% in the vacuum packaging market in 2020 due to increased demand for packaged food in emerging economies like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as well as increased pharmaceutical production. These packaged foods, therefore, require efficient packaging that offers protection and resistance against the growth of bacteria and increases the shelf life of the product.
3. Flexible packaging held the largest share in the vacuum packaging market in 2020. Flexible packaging films and laminates are suitable for both dry food packaging and liquid applications, providing an insulation layer that covers items when they are packed. In several different markets, versatile laminate materials are used, ranging from cleaning products, pet food, and frozen meals, to dietary supplements and cosmetics.
4. The food & beverage sector held the largest share in the vacuum packaging market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Packaged food items are becoming increasingly an important part of regular diets around the world.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Vacuum Packaging Industry are -
1. Bemis Company, Inc.,
2. CVP Systems, Inc.,
3. Sealed Air Corporation,
4. ULMA Packaging,
5. Orics Industries,
Click on the following link to buy the Vacuum Packaging Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15213
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. North America Flexible Vacuum Packaging Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18989/north-america-flexible-vacuum-packaging-market
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn