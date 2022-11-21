At 5.6 % CAGR, Adhesive Tapes Market Size Worth USD 86.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing demand for sustainable productions such as biodegradable water-based adhesive products has boosted the Adhesive Tapes Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Adhesive Tapes Market size is estimated to be US$86.4 billion in 2027 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Adhesive tape is a material to which adhesives and supporting materials are smeared to bind and assemble objects. The backing material is usually made of polyvinyl chloride, cloth, and paper. The adhesive on the tape is a viscoelastic material that adheres to the pressure applied to it and is generally sensitive to moisture. The major adhesive materials include acrylic adhesives, epoxy resins, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Adhesive Tapes Market highlights the following areas -

1. The adhesive tapes market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate over the forecasted period. The major factor driving the market demand is the increased use of adhesives in various end-use industries including packaging and building & construction.

2. Asia-Pacific dominated the adhesive tape market and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. China is one of the largest markets for adhesive tapes, due to the large production of electronics, and health care products.

3. The adhesive tapes market is fragmented at the global level with small scale companies entering the market. The increased number of participants in the industry has positively affected the market value over a period of time. Major players have been competent enough with key strategies adopted to have a better market share at the global level.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes held the largest share in the adhesive tapes market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growing applications of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes in various industries such as packaging, healthcare, electrical and electronics, automotives, building & construction, and others are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

2. The Asia Pacific has dominated the market in terms of revenue by 2021. In terms of revenue, the region held the largest share of more than 30% in the adhesive tapes market in 2021, owing to fast-growing end-use industries in recent years.The Asia Pacific adhesive tapes market is the largest contributor to the adhesive tapes market. Increased growth in the various end-use industry such as healthcare, building & construction, packaging, and others.

3. The packaging industry segment held a share of around 20% in the adhesive tapes market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The growing trend of online shopping increases the demand for packaging and distribution of goods which has led to an increase in demand for adhesive tapes worldwide.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Adhesive Tapes Industry are -

1. 3M Company

2. Tesa SE

3. Nitto Denko Corporation

4. Lintec Corporation

5. Intertape Polymer Group



